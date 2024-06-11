The U.S. has lifted its ban on providing weapons and training to Ukraine's Azov Brigade, marking a significant shift in U.S. policy. The State Department announced that it found no evidence of human rights violations by the brigade. This decision comes as Ukraine continues to defend itself against Russian aggression, according to ABC News.

The Azov Brigade, now part of Ukraine's National Guard, has a controversial history. Initially formed as a volunteer battalion, it included fighters from far-right groups. Due to these origins, the U.S. had previously banned the unit from receiving American weapons and training. Current members of the Azov Brigade reject any association with far-right ideologies, stating that they have cleansed the unit of such elements. The brigade has been a crucial force in the defense of Mariupol, particularly during the intense fighting in 2022, reported Sky News.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed strong disapproval of the U.S. decision. He described the Azov Brigade as an "ultranationalist armed formation" and accused the U.S. of being willing to "flirt with neo-Nazis." Moscow has consistently portrayed the Azov Brigade as a Nazi group and accused it of committing atrocities, although it has provided little evidence to support these claims. The Russian government has officially designated the brigade as a terrorist organization, according to ABC News.

Kharkiv's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, noted that the use of Western weapons has brought a period of relative calm to the city. He attributed the reduced number of attacks to improved Ukrainian military capabilities, made possible by the lifting of restrictions on the use of Western weapons. This development has been crucial for the city's defense, as reported by Sky News. Additionally, a Ukrainian warplane recently struck a target inside Russia for the first time, indicating the expanding scope of Ukraine's military actions.

The lifting of the ban on the Azov Brigade is part of a broader U.S. strategy to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities. Ukraine has been suffering from persistent shortages of ammunition and personnel, making the support from the U.S. critical. The decision allows the Azov Brigade to access weapons and training that were previously off-limits, enhancing their combat effectiveness against Russian forces.

The Azov Brigade has also been active in public relations, trying to distance itself from its controversial past and rebrand as a professional and effective fighting force. The brigade issued a statement on Instagram, calling the lifting of the ban "a new page in our unit's history" and emphasizing their increased power and professionalism.

Meanwhile, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate. Russian forces have claimed to capture two villages in Ukraine, one in Kharkiv Oblast and another in the Russian-occupied parts of Luhansk Oblast. Moscow's defense ministry has also reported that its nuclear-powered submarine Kazan and the frigate Admiral Gorshkov are practicing the use of high-precision weapons in the Atlantic Ocean.

The decision by the U.S. to lift the ban on the Azov Brigade comes after a failed plea deal between Hunter Biden and prosecutors last year, which had highlighted the political sensitivity of U.S. support for Ukraine. Despite these challenges, the U.S. remains committed to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.