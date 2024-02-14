A winter storm struck the Northeast, causing chaos in several cities. The storm brought heavy snowfall and powerful waves, leading to accidents on slippery roads and flight cancellations. One person lost their life due to the hazardous conditions caused by the storm.

Snowfall totals varied significantly across the region. While New York City received only 3 inches, parts of Pennsylvania and Connecticut saw up to 15 inches.

School Glitch Frustrates New York City Families

New York City, which recorded only 3 inches of snow, opted for remote learning instead of a traditional snow day. However, technical problems plagued the virtual school day, leaving many of the city's 915,000 students unable to log in. Parents reported frustration and confusion, while teachers struggled to manage online classes amid the technical glitches, AP News reported.

Travel Delays And Power Outages

More than 1,000 flights were canceled, primarily in New York City and Boston. Accidents were reported due to slippery roads, leading some states to ban certain types of vehicles from highways. Power outages also impacted the region, with over 145,000 reported in Pennsylvania and several thousand in New Jersey.

New England Coast Sees Rough Seas

The storm churned up the New England coastline, sending large waves crashing onto the shores. While no major damage was reported, authorities warned residents to stay away from the coast due to the hazardous conditions.

Storm Death Reported

A man operating a snowmobile in Pennsylvania was killed after striking a downed utility line during the storm. Authorities attributed the accident to the hazardous weather conditions caused by the storm.

Mixed Reactions To School Decision

New York City Mayor Eric Adams defended the decision to hold remote classes, citing concerns about learning losses due to the pandemic. However, AP News reported that many parents and teachers voiced their frustrations, sharing their experiences of repeated errors and struggles to access Zoom rooms.

IBM Blamed For Technical Issues

School officials blamed IBM, the technology company responsible for the city's remote-learning program, for the technical problems. IBM claimed to have resolved the issues but did not provide further details about the cause.

Officials throughout the region urged residents to stay off the roads unless necessary and take precautions against the winter weather hazards.