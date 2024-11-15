US Nuclear Attack Sub Reveals Location After Getting Caught in Norwegian Fishermen's Net
The fishermen were devastated by the loss of their halibut net
Norwegian fishermen got the catch of a lifetime when a U.S. nuclear submarine became entangled in their net early Monday morning, inadvertently revealing its top-secret location in Malangen, a strait between Senja and Kvaløya.
"We had just emptied the nets and put them out again and was on our way back to shore at Sommarøya when we were called by the Coast Guard on channel 16 on the VHF-radio," Captain Harald Engen told NRK Troms.
Engen and his crew captured the 7,800-ton, 115-meter nuclear-powered nuclear submarine USS "Virginia" with their halibut fishing net. The submarine pulled the small boat's net for two nautical miles before a Norwegian coast guard vessel's crew was able to cut it off.
The fishing captain lamented losing the yarn link, which he told NRK Troms is probably at the bottom of the sea.
"It is gone, and we will probably never find it again," he said.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Nature Pays Price For War In Israel's North
-
Cracks Deepen In Canada's Pro-immigration 'Consensus'
-
Mexico City Youth Grapple With Growing Housing Crisis
-
Greece's Ambitious 'Smart City' By The Sea Takes Shape
-
Dating Apps Move To Friend Zone In Search Of Profits
-
In Colombia, A River's 'Rights' Swept Away By Mining And Conflict
-
How China's Censorship Machine Worked To Block News Of Deadly Attack
-
Surfboards With Bright Lights Could Deter Shark Attacks - Researchers
-
Nations To Submit Boosted Climate Plans: What's At Stake?
-
Bees Help Tackle Elephant-human Conflict In Kenya