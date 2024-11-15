Norwegian fishermen got the catch of a lifetime when a U.S. nuclear submarine became entangled in their net early Monday morning, inadvertently revealing its top-secret location in Malangen, a strait between Senja and Kvaløya.

"We had just emptied the nets and put them out again and was on our way back to shore at Sommarøya when we were called by the Coast Guard on channel 16 on the VHF-radio," Captain Harald Engen told NRK Troms.

Engen and his crew captured the 7,800-ton, 115-meter nuclear-powered nuclear submarine USS "Virginia" with their halibut fishing net. The submarine pulled the small boat's net for two nautical miles before a Norwegian coast guard vessel's crew was able to cut it off.

The fishing captain lamented losing the yarn link, which he told NRK Troms is probably at the bottom of the sea.

"It is gone, and we will probably never find it again," he said.

Originally published by Latin Times