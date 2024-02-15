Consumer spending in the United States experienced a sharp downturn in January, raising concerns about the economy's trajectory, according to a report published by the Commerce Department on Thursday. The drop in retail sales, a key indicator of consumer activity, exhibits a possible early warning sign for economic health.

The report unveiled that advance retail sales fell by 0.8% in January, following a downwardly revised 0.4% gain in December. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected a more modest decline of 0.3%, attributing it in part to seasonal distortions that may have inflated December's figures. However, the actual pullback exceeded expectations, with sales declining 0.6% even when excluding auto sales.

While the report is adjusted for seasonal factors, it does not account for inflation, projecting that spending has fallen behind the pace of price increases. Year-over-year sales only had a minimal increase of just 0.6%.

Sales declines were particularly significant in several sectors, including building materials and garden stores (down 4.1%), miscellaneous stores (down 3%), and motor vehicle parts and retailers (down 1.7%). Gas station sales also had a 1.7% decrease as pump prices dropped during the month. However, restaurants and bars reported an increase of 0.7%.

The weakness in consumer spending contrasts with the continuing strength in the labor market, as noted by a separate report from the Labor Department. Initial claims for unemployment insurance amounted 212,000 for the week ended Feb. 10, below the estimated 220,000. However, continuing claims increased slightly to just shy of 1.9 million.

Despite concerns over consumer spending, there was some positive news in the manufacturing sector. Regional surveys in the Federal Reserve's Philadelphia and New York districts both surpassed expectations for February, indicating growth in the share of companies reporting expansion.

The mixed economic data comes amid uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy and interest rates. While most Fed officials have indicated that the rate-hiking cycle initiated in March 2022 is likely over, they remain watchful for signs of sustained inflation and economic growth. Futures market pricing suggests that the first rate reduction may occur in June, with the Fed potentially lowering rates three or four times by the end of 2024.