Social media users are putting Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on blast after he appeared to have been caught having a peek at Jeff Bezos' fiancée at Donald Trump's inauguration.

In the clip shared to X, Zuckerberg is seen sitting next to the Amazon founder's fiancée Lauren Sánchez, who is seen wearing a white blazer over a lace top. Zuckerberg is seen looking off to the side before appearing to glance at Sánchez's chest and smiling.

The video has since garnered thousands of views on X, with several users slamming the Facebook CEO's behavior.

"What a dog," one user commented. "Lmfao! What a perv!," another user wrote to X.

Meanwhile, others took the opportunity to poke fun at the incident, with many making jokes in reference to the apps Zuckerberg heads, like Facebook and Instagram.

"He is just collecting data," one user joked. "Quick! Somebody test if this gets censored on FB," another user commented.

Some users joked at this made Zuckerberg actually appear like a normal person, as the billionaire has previously been compared to robots, aliens or other futuristic creatures by other social media users.

"Glad to see he is human after all (or at least humanlike)..." one user tweeted. "When your resident alien proves he's a human," another user commented.

Zuckerberg and Bezos were just some of the major tech giants and billionaires in attendance for Trump's inauguration. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook were expected to make an appearance.

