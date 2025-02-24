Elon Musk's latest directive to federal employees—to reply to a DOGE email listing five things they did last week or lose their jobs—has prompted critics online to seemingly spam DOGE's email system in response.

On Saturday, Musk, who oversees the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), sent an email to over 2 million federal workers demanding that they submit a list of five things they did last week by Monday evening. On X (formerly Twitter), Musk warned that failure to respond would be considered a resignation.

Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump's instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week.



Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2025

The move was immediately met with skepticism and defiance. The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) reportedly advised workers to consult their supervisors before replying, questioning DOGE's authority to issue such a directive, according to Reddit post. Some agencies, including the FBI and State Department, allegedly told employees not to respond.

Meanwhile, TikTok and Reddit users began coordinating efforts to flood the designated email with absurd responses. Suggestions included submitting the entire "Bee Movie" script, signing the address up for spam mailing lists like The Church of Scientology or Fashion Nova, and sending random or nonsensical bullet points.

"Flood their system with asinine answers for their asinine email," a Redditor instructed.

"Wow I hope there is not a mass response, especially a 'reply all' response, that would jam up the email systems," one user wrote.

@whstancil Did Elon Musk just blow up DOGE? His most recent actions demonstrate the weakness of the agency ♬ original sound - Whstancil

Thinly veiled sarcasm appeared in many responses. "DO NOT FLOOD HR@OPM.GOV WITH PICS OF DIRTY LITTERBOXES, SIGN THE EMAIL ADDRESS UP FOR EVERY EMAIL LIST YOU CAN THINK OF, OR SIGN IT UP FOR EVERY RESISTANCE ORGANIZATION MAILING LIST," another said, adding "PLEASE DO NOT DO THAT. WHATEVER YOU DO, THAT SHOULD NOT BE SOMETHING YOU DO."

With potentially thousands of fake responses pouring in, DOGE now possibly faces a logistical nightmare. Critics argue that the situation exposes the agency's lack of real authority, potentially weakening Musk's grip on the federal workforce.

How and if DOGE will follow through with its threats remains unclear, but for now, the internet seems determined to turn Musk's demand into a farcical flood of digital chaos.

Originally published by Latin Times.