The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) says it has restarted delivery of inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong.

The USPS said Tuesday it was temporarily suspending inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong, shortly after President Donald Trump's imposition of fresh tariffs targeting Beijing.

It had said the halt would take place "until further notice" but that turned out to be less than a day.

The stoppage followed Trump's order for an additional 10 percent levy on Chinese imports starting Tuesday.

The order also eliminated a duty-free exemption for low-value packages.

The "de minimis" exemption allows goods valued at $800 or below to come into the United States without paying duties or certain taxes. However, it has faced scrutiny due to a surge in shipments claiming the exemption in recent years.

U.S. officials pointed to the growth of Chinese-founded online retailers Shein and Temu as a key factor behind this increase.

The USPS gave no reason for its pause on Tuesday but in announcing the resumption said: "The USPS and Customs and Border Protection are working closely together to implement an efficient collection mechanism for the new China tariffs to ensure the least disruption to package delivery."