Utah Man Crashes Newly Purchased Car Into Dealership After Discovering Mechanical Issue And Being Denied Refund
The man was charged with criminal mischief and reckless endangerment
A Utah man crashed his newly purchased car into a dealership after he was reportedly denied a refund for a mechanical issue he discovered.
Police said the man bought the car from a Mazda dealership in Sandy, Utah. After reportedly discovering mechanical issues, the man brought it back to the dealership, however they claimed they sold it to the man "as is" and refused a refund, as reported by KUTV.
The man, who has not been identified yet, then allegedly threatened to crash the vehicle into the dealership, which police said he "did exactly that" just after 4 p.m. Monday, as reported by FOX 13.
Videos of the incident were shared to X, where a silver vehicle can be seen crashing through the glass doors of the dealership. The man then gets out of the vehicle and says, "I told you motherf***ers. Call the cops."
The man then takes off his jacket and rolls up his sleeves as witnesses behind the camera exclaim in disbelief. "Call the cops!" one yells. Another repeats, "Oh s***."
The sounds of glass crunching other people's feet can be heard as the man walks outside and workers walk toward the vehicle to turn it off.
No one was injured in the incident. The man was arrested and is facing charges of criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.
