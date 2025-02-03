A 23-year-old man has been arrested on manslaughter and firearms charges after his friend—who insisted he could dodge bullets—was fatally shot.

Ashton Jonathan Mann was taken into custody during the early hours of Feb. 2, following the shooting at a home in Kearns, KTVX-TV reported. According to an affidavit of probable cause, Mann and the victim had allegedly been smoking marijuana and discussing firearms before the deadly incident.

Police say the two men were handling guns in a detached garage when the victim reportedly claimed he could "dodge a bullet," the affidavit obtained by the outlet stated.

According to Mann, the two men removed ammunition from each firearm, then tested his friend's claim. Mann allegedly repeatedly pointed a gun toward the victim, who attempted to "jump out of the way to prove he could move before the trigger was pulled." On the seventh attempt, the firearm discharged, striking the victim in the chest.

Mann immediately called 911 and attempted to render aid until first responders arrived, officials said. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Authorities obtained a search warrant and recovered two handguns, ammunition, and "drug paraphernalia consistent with marijuana use" from the scene.

Mann was booked on charges of second-degree felony manslaughter and a third-degree felony related to firearms.

The case remains under investigation.

Originally published on Latin Times