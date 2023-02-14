Valentine's Day marks a special time for couples to show their appreciation for a significant other through romantic gestures. Whether it's with chocolates, flowers, or gifts, there are numerous ways to shower a spouse with love.

When V-Day arrives, do more than spend time with that special man or woman in your life, and consider sharing some kind words.

Here are 24 quotes and messages from TrueLoveWords.com and BestMessages.org that will show your husband or wife how much you care.

- "I didn't just find a partner for life in you, but I also found a soulmate and a friend. On Valentine's Day, I just want to tell you that I love you the most."

- "Valentine's Day is a day to celebrate love, but because of you, sweet wife, I get to celebrate it every day."

- "When I am with you, I feel I am the most beautiful girl in this world. You are the man of all virtues that I always wanted. Lucky to have you as my husband. Happy Valentine's Day."

- "Looking back on all the joy our love has accomplished makes me proud to still be your Valentine after all these years."

- "Happy Valentine's Day wishes for my loving husband. Your companionship over the years has given me many cherished moments of togetherness, and I love you for that."

- "If I wrote you a poem of a thousand verses, I'd still be incapable of revealing the depth of my love for you, my beautiful, amazing wife."

- "With all my heart, I thank you, and I wish you a very Happy Valentine's Day because you have always made me feel extra special with your love."

- "My wife, my friend, my lover, the one, Happy Valentine's Day; you are second to none."

- "I got a sweetheart of a deal when I married you, Valentine!"

- "My love for you is going to grow with each passing day. Every new day I promise to love you more and more. Best wishes to you this Valentine's Day. Love you lots!"

- "When we first met, my heart began to whisper your name. Now my deep love for you has set my heart aflame. Thank you for keeping my heart happy."

- "This day, I just want to thank you for being so loving and caring. For showering my life with affection. For pampering me. For spoiling me and for being there for me always. You are truly the best husband, my love. Wishing you a Happy Valentine's Day."

- "Following my heart led me straight to you. Happy Valentine's Day!"

- "Wishing my husband a happy Valentine's Day. I send this beautiful token of love to express my adoration of such a wonderful person like you in my life."

- "You outshine diamonds. Your looks are divine. How happy you make me, My sweet Valentine."

- "My dear husband, the one place where I always want to stay are your arms, where I feel secured and happy. Happy Valentine's Day my darling, you are the man I love. I promise to be there with you all my life, loving you more with every passing day."

- "On Valentine's Day, our hearts stay linked with a bond that will never be broken. You mean so much to me."

- "Warm greetings on Valentine's Day to you. I promise that the love we have for each other will always grow stronger and deeper."

- "Valentine's Day means X's and O's, A box of candy, a beautiful rose. But being with you and seeing you smile is a gift of love that makes life worthwhile."

- "I am as fascinated by your charm today as I was on the day we met. Loving you has always been easy, my precious Valentine."

- "Love and eternal love is what I can promise you to make this relationship a perfect one. Happy Valentine's Day to my loving husband."

- "The first time I saw you, I knew we were meant to be. You are mine, Valentine, and I am forever yours."

- "Life is incomplete without a partner. Finding my soul mate in you is the best thing that has happened to me in my life, and I promise to love you more and more."

- "Valentine's Day is giving me just another chance to tell you that I Love You because you are truly special."