Upon his arrival in Greenland, Vice President JD Vance greeted a room of US military service members by remarking on the cold temperature, prompting social media users to roast the vice president.

"How we doin'? It's cold as s—t here!" Vance exclaimed as he entered the room, accompanied by his wife, Usha. "Nobody told me!"

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, arriving in Greenland: "It's cold as shit here" pic.twitter.com/RDIVV9w6gk — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 28, 2025

Vance was met with polite laughter from the group, but online, video of his entrance was met far more critically.

Social media users reacted scornfully to Vance's apparent surprise at the Arctic tundra climate. Summer temperatures average a high of 42 degrees Fahrenheit but hover near 20 degrees in the month of March.

"And water is wet. What a brilliant administration the US has," an X user commented. "Bruh. It's like 95% ice. F—ing hell we are so cooked," another lamented.

Maybe he thought Greenland would be... green? — Creative Genius Zone 👽 (@Xerdden) March 28, 2025

"I thought that everybody knew that Iceland is the green one and Greenland is the icy one," one user wrote. One user commented, "Maybe he thought Greenland would be... green?"

"This is getting so embarrassing for our country...We are exporting our bro culture," remarked an American. One comment compared Vance's arrival to something from a sitcom. "We are living Parks and Recreation," they said.

What an utter idiot. — Hot!Cha!Cha! (@LaurieCK1) March 28, 2025

The visit comes amid controversy as the Trump administration has set its sites on annexing Greenland—a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark—to the US. With both Greenland and Denmark firmly stating that the country is not for sale, the subsequent visits from White House officials have not been welcomed by local authorities.

Originally, Second Lady Usha Vance was intended to take the Greenland trip without her husband. However, Vance announced he would accompany her in a social media post, declaring, "I decided I didn't want her to have all that fun by herself."

One social media user applied Vance's comment about the temperature to the lack of warmth some felt at his reception. In response to Vance's remark that Greenland was cold, one commenter said, "And it will always be very cold for uninvited guests," applying the weather complaint to the national sentiment surrounding his visit.

Greenland doesn't want VP Vance nor annexation. pic.twitter.com/cm527fGwaJ — more peas norma (@MorePeasNorma) March 28, 2025

Originally published on Latin Times