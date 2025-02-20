Vice President JD Vance is doubling down on his support for Donald Trump, hailing him the "President of Peace" as Trump faces bipartisan backlash for branding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a "dictator."

"Peace is in the interest of the American people, and he's going to fight for it for the remainder of his administration. Wherever war breaks out, he's going to be the president of peace. Now, he, of course, is a very good negotiator, a very good businessman. He recognizes that a lot of these issues are tough. It's going to take a smart statesman to figure this stuff out," Vance said during a Fox News appearance Thursday. "But we've got that in the White House. And I really believe that we're on the cusp of peace in Europe for the first time in three years because we have leadership from the Oval Office, and we haven't had it in four years in this country."

VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE: "Peace is in the interest of the American people, and he's going to fight for it for the remainder of his administration. Wherever war breaks out, he's going to be the president of peace. Now he, of course, is a very good negotiator, a very good… pic.twitter.com/kmnIDylm2L — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 20, 2025

Tuesday, Trump called Zelensky a "dictator without elections" and falsely blamed Ukraine for starting the war. Trump's remarks were condemned as parroting Russian propaganda after he demanded Zelensky hold elections—despite Ukraine being under siege by Russian forces. Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike denounced his comments.

Republican Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota called it "factually wrong" but added, "As a negotiator, he's always positioning."

Other Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senator Thom Tillis, distanced themselves from Trump's statements.

"There is no equivalency between Vladimir Putin and President Zelensky," Tillis said, who recently visited Ukraine.

"Russia's the aggressor here, there's no question about that, and hopefully, we can find a path forward," Thune remarked.

On Wednesday, Trump warned Zelensky to "move fast" on peace talks or risk losing his country.

"We are successfully negotiating an end to the war with Russia—something everyone agrees only 'TRUMP' and the Trump Administration can do," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal called Trump's remarks "a disgusting betrayal" of Ukraine. "What world is he living in?" Blumenthal asked. "It is not only contrary to the facts and the truth but utterly despicable."