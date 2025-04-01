Vice President JD Vance is being mocked by social media users after he accidentally stated that Joe Biden had been President in 2019.

JD is the most unqualified VP ever — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) April 1, 2025

Incredible how time works in JD Vance’s universe, where Biden was secretly president in 2019 and traffic tickets are gang affiliations. — Nikos (@NikosReggae) April 1, 2025

They blame Biden for everything else so why not do it again. 🙄 — Steph 🇨🇦🌿💨 (@Stephjd420) April 1, 2025

He's not that stupid. But he thinks voters are. — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) April 1, 2025

Vance took to social media to respond to Pod Save America co-host Jon Favreau and POLITICO legal reporter Kyle Cheney, who were goading the Vice President into explaining the rationale behind the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland father with legal status who was accidentally deported to El Salvador.

"You just admitted to accidentally sending an innocent father from Maryland to a torture dungeon in El Salvador. And you refuse to do anything about it," Favreau wrote on X, attaching an article by The Atlantic on the issue.

You just admitted to accidentally sending an innocent father from Maryland to a torture dungeon in El Salvador. And you refuse to do anything about it. https://t.co/TCykWFQH4Z — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 1, 2025

"My comment is that according to the court document you apparently didn't read he was a convicted MS-13 gang member with no legal right to be here," Vance responded. "My further comment is that it's gross to get fired up about gang members getting deported while ignoring citizens they victimize."

My comment is that according to the court document you apparently didn’t read he was a convicted MS-13 gang member with no legal right to be here.



My further comment is that it’s gross to get fired up about gang members getting deported while ignoring citizens they victimize. https://t.co/cPnloeyXYk — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 1, 2025

Cheney then pointed out that Garcia was never convicted of being a member of the gang.

"The court filing does not say that," wrote Politico legal reporter Cheney. "It says he was denied bond in 2019 over an informant's claim he was in MS-13. That's not a conviction."

Vance then responded by stating that Garcia had been determined to be a gang member by a judge in 2019, "under the Biden administration."

"Kyle Cheney, a 'legal affairs reporter,' is apparently unable or unwilling to look at the facts here. In 2019, an Immigration Judge (under the Biden administration) determined that the deported man was, in fact, a member of the MS-13 gang. He also apparently had multiple traffic violations for which he failed to appear in court. A real winner," Vance began his response.

Vance is so deep in the right-wing social media disinformation bubble that he now thinks Biden was president in 2019. pic.twitter.com/Kug05KxmbT — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 1, 2025

Vance then amended his post to say "under the first Trump administration," but not before eagle-eyed social media users screenshot the post and began ridiculing him for the mistake online.

"@JDVance You do realize Biden was NOT the President in 2019? You sound and look so stupid. #stopthemadness," wrote one user.

@JDVance You do realize Biden was NOT the President in 2019? You sound and look so stupid. #stopthemadness — Naunnie in Philly (@StephanieOvers7) April 1, 2025

"HE is a testament to the fact that are upper echelon universities let him in as a dei candidate," wrote another.

HE is a testament to the fact that are upper echelon universities let him in as a dei candidate — Anthony Vais (@AnthonyVais) April 1, 2025

"Maybe they should keep it he Department of Education open to provide tutoring for JD Vance," added a third.

Maybe they should keep it he Department of Education open to provide tutoring for JD Vance — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 1, 2025

"They really aren't smart. They reveal their con daily with these whoopsie moments," said a fourth.

They really aren't smart. They reveal their con daily with these whoopsie moments. — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) April 1, 2025

"It is telling that the entire American media is going to run a propaganda operation today making you think an innocent 'father of 3' was apprehended by a gulag," Vance continued in his post.

Kyle Cheney, a "legal affairs reporter" is apparently unable or unwilling to look at the facts here.



In 2019, an Immigration Judge (under the first Trump administration) determined that the deported man was, in fact, a member of the MS-13 gang. He also apparently had multiple… https://t.co/tEFd4AUqGY pic.twitter.com/i70r4leqkw — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 1, 2025

The Trump administration admitted that Garcia's deportation to El Salvador was "because of an administrative error" in a Monday court filing first reported by The Atlantic.

"On March 15, although ICE was aware of his protection from removal to El Salvador, Abrego Garcia was removed to El Salvador because of an administrative error," the filing states.

Originally published on Latin Times