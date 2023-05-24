KEY POINTS "VPR" EP Alex Baskin shut down rumors claiming Raquel Leviss is pregnant

Ariana Madix does not believe Leviss is pregnant but says she's not entirely sure

Several sources said Leviss was staying in a mental health treatment facility

Raquel Leviss is not pregnant despite rumors claiming otherwise.

Leviss and Tom Sandoval's affair, dubbed "Scandoval," has resulted in countless rumors and theories. Among the speculations was Leviss could be pregnant with his child, which "Vanderpump Rules" executive producer Alex Baskin addressed.

"The pregnancy one was wild," Baskin told Page Six ahead of an FYC event Tuesday night at The Aster in Hollywood, California. "She's not pregnant, by the way," he added, shutting down the social media speculation about the former pageant queen expecting a child with Sandoval.

A few days ago, a TikToker claimed in a now-deleted video that she got a message from someone who allegedly knew Leviss' sister. The online user claimed that Leviss was pregnant and "hiding out" at her grandmother's home in Tucson, Arizona.

The same rumor was also mentioned when Sandoval's ex Ariana Madix appeared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. In the teaser uploaded to Instagram, host Alex Cooper shared wild theories from fans, including Leviss' pregnancy.

"I don't think so," Madix said about the pregnancy rumor, Daily Mail reported. "I've talked to our showrunners. I think I know what the deal is, but I'm not entirely sure."

Several anonymous sources also spoke with Entertainment Tonight denying the pregnancy rumor. "Raquel is not pregnant," according to them.

"People need to stop listening to unknown people on social media. Raquel has been away seeking help at a mental health treatment facility, not in hiding," an unnamed insider told ET.

"[The] rumors need to stop so everyone can heal and move forward," a second tipster added.

In April, a month after Leviss and Sandoval's affair leaked, her rep confirmed to ET that she had checked into a mental health treatment facility. Since then, Leviss hasn't been seen in public. According to her rep, she had already planned to enter rehab but delayed it to finish filming the "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 reunion.

"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," her rep said. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

Her absence also sparked another rumor, with some casting doubt on her whereabouts and claiming she was not in a mental facility but in a luxury "spa." Sandoval immediately defended her.

"Raquel is in a mental facility," he told TMZ. "Whether she decides to tell you where that is after the fact ... that's where Raquel is. No visitors, no friends, no family, no phone, no nothing."