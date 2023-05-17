KEY POINTS Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss are reportedly no longer seeing each other

Leviss dipped out on Sandoval after realizing he was not the one for her

The pair previously said they were taking a break amid the scandal

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have reportedly decided to end their romance.

Sandoval and Leviss are no longer together. Sources confirmed to Page Six that the "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars parted ways two months after their affair dubbed "Scandoval" leaked.

"Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not the one for her," an anonymous source told the outlet.

Sandoval and Leviss have not yet responded to requests for comments.

The Messenger was the first to report the news about the split. The former beauty pageant contestant and TomTom co-owner, who had a months-long affair while he was still in a relationship with Ariana Madix, are reportedly no longer seeing each other.

Sandoval and Leviss' affair leaked in March, prompting Madix to break up with him. Madix and Sandoval had been together for nine years.

Sandoval had been defensive of Leviss, who checked herself into a mental health facility following their affair drama. "VPR" alums Peter Madrigal and Dayna Kathan cast doubts on her whereabouts after claiming she was staying in a "spa" and not a mental health facility.

Sandoval slammed the pair and said they "have absolutely no idea what's going on." He insisted that Leviss wasn't in a luxury resort.

"Raquel is in a mental facility," he told TMZ. "Whether she decides to tell you where that is after the fact ... that's where Raquel is. No visitors, no friends, no family, no phone, no nothing."

Leviss' rep released a statement about her decision to check into a mental health treatment facility. She had already planned it even before she wrapped up filming "VPR" Season 10 and decided to delay it until after they taped the reunion.

"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," her rep told ET. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

As for their relationship, Sandoval previously said when he appeared on the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast that they were "kind of taking a break" and clarified that their friendship doesn't include benefits "right now."

"We're really good friends. We're not putting any label on it," he said.

Leviss also said they were making "amends" and were not sure about their future together.

"I don't know where our relationship is going to be," she said while sitting outside of a nail salon, Page Six reported. "We're just kind of trying to ... make amends, hear everybody out ... [and] seeing where it goes."