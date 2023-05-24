KEY POINTS Ariana Madix shared a video of her carrying boxes and moving out of her shared home with Tom Sandoval

Madix later clarified that it was staged and that they are still living together

The "VPR" star said she was "moving up not out"

Ariana Madix hasn't actually moved out from the home she shares with ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

On Monday, nearly three months after they called it quits, the "Vanderpump Rules" star, 37, was photographed packing up a moving truck at her and Sandoval's shared property in Los Angeles.

Madix also posted a video on her Instagram Story in which she could be seen taking boxes out of their home. "Ready to dip out," she wrote on the clip alongside a smirking emoji.

But several hours later, she said in another post on her Instagram Story that she faked the move for a sponsored brand partnership and was actually still living with her ex, whom she dumped in early March after nine years of dating after she discovered his affair with their "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Raquel Leviss.

"I'm moving up not out, well not yet at least," the reality star said in a short video. "It's time to get my financial house in order. I will have more to share with you very, very soon."

Financial services company SoFi confirmed to People that the move was just a "stunt."

A rep for Madix also told the outlet that the reality star is still living with the TomTom co-owner.

Although the exes are still living in the home they purchased and remodeled together during their relationship, Madix has been vocal about her desire to sell the property, which features five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.

During an appearance on "Today with Hoda & Jenna" Thursday, she admitted that sharing a home with her ex wasn't an ideal living situation.

"I've been on the phone with a real estate agent," Madix said. "And I would like to sell that house and move somewhere, own my own place on my own, and start my new life."

She was doubling down on the plan that she first revealed the night prior on "Watch What Happens Live."

"My plan is to sell the house. I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible and I want to move on," Madix said in the episode.

According to the reality star, she and Sandoval "do not interact on any level" and use "go-betweens" to communicate when necessary.

Madix reportedly broke up with Sandoval after she discovered a sexually explicit video of Leviss in his phone. She also found out that her then-boyfriend and pal had been communicating inappropriately for months.

However, Sandoval shared another story when he appeared on "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" last month. He claimed that he broke up with Madix two weeks before she discovered his affair with Leviss.

"I actually did break up with her on Valentine's Day," he told host Howie Mandel. "I had already broken up with her two weeks earlier."

Sandoval alleged that Madix was "very upset" and was "completely in denial." He claimed that she told him, "I'm not letting you leave me. You're going to have to force me out of this relationship."