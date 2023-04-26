KEY POINTS Tom Sandoval slammed rumors that Raquel Leviss is at a spa and not at a mental health facility

Sandoval said Leviss is in a "mental facility" that does not allow visitors or phones

He claimed that "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars Peter Madrigal and Dayna Kathan have "no idea what's going on"

Tom Sandoval has slammed rumors that Raquel Leviss lied about checking herself into a mental health facility following their affair drama.

When paparazzi caught up with him in Los Angeles Tuesday, Sandoval called out "Vanderpump Rules" alums Peter Madrigal and Dayna Kathan for casting doubt on Leviss' whereabouts after they claimed earlier this month that Leviss was actually staying at a "spa" instead of a mental health facility.

The bar owner insisted that the 28-year-old former beauty pageant contestant isn't living in a posh resort and that Madrigal and Kathan have "absolutely no idea what's going on."

"Raquel is in a mental facility," he told TMZ. "Whether she decides to tell you where that is after the fact ... that's where Raquel is. No visitors, no friends, no family, no phone, no nothing."

Sandoval made the comments after paparazzi asked him if he had seen Leviss while at a wellness retreat in Arizona, where he sought refuge amid backlash over his months-long affair with her. Sandoval did not reveal where exactly he was staying.

There had been speculation online Leviss was actually at Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa in Arizona, which Sandoval had blasted via his Instagram Story last week after the luxury wellness resort's social media team allegedly ousted his stay for publicity.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star claimed the resort's social media team fed "into the negativity and spectacle" in his life by posting an Instagram photo with a caption that seemingly referenced their affair scandal.

Page Six reported that Leviss is getting help for her mental health at "an unnamed facility somewhere in the Grand Canyon State."

Her rep said in a statement last week that Leviss had planned to enter a facility before the "VPR" Season 10 reunion taped on March 23. However, she decided to delay it and finish filming the reunion first.

"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," her rep told Entertainment Tonight. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

Leviss was last spotted in public earlier this month when Sandoval drove her to an airport in Los Angeles. She was photographed with two very large suitcases and a carry-on bag at the time.

Leviss and Sandoval faced intense backlash after it emerged that he had been cheating on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, for months with Leviss.

Madix broke up with Sandoval in early March after she reportedly found a sexually explicit video of Leviss in his phone. She also discovered that her then-boyfriend and pal had been exchanging inappropriate messages for months.

However, during a recent interview on "Howie Mandel Does Stuff," Sandoval claimed that he broke up with Madix on Valentine's Day, two weeks before she discovered his affair with Leviss, but that his ex initially did not accept it.

"I actually did break up with her on Valentine's Day," the reality star told host Howie Mandel. "I had already broken up with her two weeks earlier."

"I sit down to talk to her, and she's like, 'I'm not letting you leave me. You're going to have to force me out of this relationship,'" he said of Madix's alleged response. "I was like, 'Ariana, I don't think I could be faithful in a relationship with you right now.'"