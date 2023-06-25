KEY POINTS Vanna White is reportedly in negotiations to renew her "Wheel of Fortune" contract

She reportedly hired a lawyer to get a pay rise on the game show

White allegedly has not received a pay increase in nearly two decades

Vanna White is reportedly willing to stay on "Wheel of Fortune" after Pat Sajak retires under one condition — a pay raise.

People and Entertainment Weekly reported that White, who has been co-hosting "Wheel of Fortune" since 1982, is currently in negotiations to renew her contract and remain on the long-standing game show after Sajak steps down from his role as host at the end of Season 41.

According to Puck, which first reported the news, White wants a raise as part of her new deal as she hasn't had a pay increase in 18 years. International Business Times could not independently verify this information.

White, whose current deal will last only until the end of the 2023-2024 season, hired an "aggressive new lawyer" to get her raise, the outlet reported.

White currently earns $3 million a year, while Sajak makes five times her salary, Puck's Matthew Belloni reported, citing multiple unnamed sources. The outlet noted, however, that White has received some bonuses during her time on the show.

According to the outlet, White reportedly does "way more" publicity for the show than Sajak.

Sony Pictures Television declined to comment on the report, according to People and EW.

White has not reached a deal with the game show yet as of this writing, the outlets said.

It is unclear if she wants to return in her current capacity or if she wants to take over Sajak's role. White previously took over hosting duties when Sajak underwent emergency surgery for a blocked intestine in 2019.

Sajak announced earlier this month that he would be retiring from his position, saying in a statement that he felt "the time has come."

"I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all," he wrote on Twitter.

White paid tribute to Sajak on the platform after the latter announced his impending retirement.

When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak! https://t.co/yYmo3G0Dtb — Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) June 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg recently expressed interest in taking over for Sajak, saying in an episode of "The View," "I want that job."