The vaping industry has experienced a meteoric rise over the past decade. The allure of vaping as a smoking alternative has led to a surge in its popularity, with millions of smokers worldwide turning to e-cigarettes in hopes of kicking the habit; and the potential smoking cessation tool as traditional cigarette sales have also declined. Concerns have emerged regarding the surge in vaping among young individuals, prompting governments worldwide to consider stringent regulations.

Countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland, and Belgium are deliberating the ban on disposable vapes, which have seen a surge in popularity. One of the critical issues plaguing the market is the proliferation of illicit vape products. These unregulated products, often manufactured in makeshift facilities or unregistered and unregulated factories, pose significant health risks due to their questionable ingredients. These unscrupulously manufactured vapes, often produced in clandestine settings, pose a significant health risk to consumers. Ingredients of dubious origin and quality raise alarming concerns about potential long-term health effects, including cancer and diabetes. Moreover, their accessibility to children raises alarming concerns about addiction and long-term health implications.

In light of these challenges, companies like AIRSCREAM are championing a different approach. Unlike their counterparts, AIRSCREAM is steadfast in its commitment to compliance and ethical production practices. With a zero-tolerance policy towards marketing to children and stringent quality control measures, AIRSCREAM sets a precedent for responsible vaping in an industry fraught with all of the above controversies. It is also the first and only vape brand that was officially approved by the Egypt government to trade e-cigarette products legally in the country.

The ethos of AIRSCREAM extends beyond regulatory compliance to encompass environmentally sustainable products. While the vaping market grapples with the environmental impact of disposable e-cigarettes, AIRSCREAM takes a proactive stance by prioritising recyclability and minimising waste. Despite the absence of comprehensive recycling programs for e-cigarette devices, AIRSCREAM leads by example, advocating for industry-wide initiatives to address electronic waste effectively.

Central to AIRSCREAM's philosophy, is a dedication to product excellence and consumer safety. By adhering to the highest standards of manufacturing and utilising premium-grade materials, AIRSCREAM ensures a superior vaping experience, devoid of harmful toxins. Their commitment to quality has earned them accolades and recognition like the Red Dot Award 2021 and 2023, and the French Design Award, reaffirming their position as industry trailblazers.

Furthermore, AIRSCREAM's advocacy for harm reduction underscores its dedication to public health. "For those who would otherwise continue to smoke, we encourage them to switch completely to alternative nicotine products with reduced risk potential compared to smoking, backed by robust science," states Sam Ong, co-founder and CEO of the company. With a firm belief in the harm reduction potential of vaping, AIRSCREAM truly advocates for responsible industry practices that prioritise consumer well-being.

AIRSCREAM's commitment to sustainability extends beyond rhetoric to tangible actions. Its product line, the AirsPops ONE USE Eco (or the E30 in certain EU markets), is equipped with a ground-breaking design, and is currently the world's first electronic cigarette system built around modular design for full reusability, and is completely recyclable. Made from biodegradable material and designed with reusable components, the award-winning AirsPops ONE USE Eco is a bold new step towards a sustainable future for tobacco harm reduction and making real change.

By setting the standard for ethical practices within the industry, AIRSCREAM aims to inspire others to follow suit and create a safer, more sustainable future for all.

"Disposable e-cigarettes are revolutionising smoking cessation, but they are also the fastest-moving consumer electronic devices, with millions thrown away daily. Rechargeable batteries in e-cigarettes are wasteful, especially with the rising global demand for batteries. Ruptured batteries can pollute soil and water sources, and the demand for more batteries has escalated mining for raw materials in exploitative conditions," Sam remarks. This global entity operating in close to 80 countries is committed to helping users quit smoking ethically while operating sustainably and responsibly.

As governments and consumers alike demand greater accountability from the industry, this company remains steadfast in its mission to lead by example and redefine the standards of excellence in the vaping market.

AIRSCREAM will be present at the World Vape Show in Dubai from June 12 to 14, 2024 at Hall 4, booth number 4260. The brand will also participate in a panel discussion at the Global Vape Forum on June 12, 2024, from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

The session will address the topic of "Harm Reduction Versus Challenges of Vaping: Minors' Use, Environment, and More", and will take place in a dedicated conference theatre separate from the show floor, making it accessible to all attendees.

To learn more, readers are welcome to visit and experience the effective and sustainable tobacco-cessation solutions introduced by the brand, or visit https://corporate.airscreamuk.com/ to find out more.

