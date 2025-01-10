The self-proclaimed "future home of sports streaming" never got off the ground.

Venu Sports, the proposed streaming service from Disney's ESPN unit, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery, has been called off "effective immediately."

The companies made the announcement in a joint release on Friday morning.

"After careful consideration, we have collectively agreed to discontinue the Venu Sports joint venture and not launch the streaming service," the companies said.

The service, announced last year, was billed as a place to "watch the biggest games and sporting events happening live and on-demand."

A launch date was never announced.

"In an ever-changing marketplace, we determined that it was best to meet the evolving demands of sports fans by focusing on existing products and distribution channels. We are proud of the work that has been done on Venu to date and grateful to the Venu staff, whom we will support through this transition period."

The announcement came days after Disney announced its Hulu streaming platform would merge with Fubo. That transaction was expected to clear a hurdle for the launch of Venu because Fubo had filed suit to block the new streaming service.