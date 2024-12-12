Social media users reacted with shock and horror after discovering that YouTube TV will cost nearly $1,000 a year in the new year.

In messages shared to YouTube TV subscribers, as well as to YouTube TV's X account, the broadcaster announced that they would be raising prices from $72.99 per month to $82.99 per month starting Jan. 13. The change is immediate for new members.

"We don't make these decisions lightly, and we realize this impacts our members. With many exciting shows and live events coming up in 2025, we remain committed to bringing you the best of TV, all in one place," YouTube TV wrote on X.

Social media users were dismayed by the announcement, with many expressing shock at the $10 per month increase.

"$1,000/year for live TV feels like a ripoff," one user posted. "YouTube tv is now almost $100 a month and still acting like they're cheaper/better than cable... omg don't piss me off," another wrote.

"F*** ALL THE WAY OFF YOUTUBE TV," another user wrote. "B**** a $10 increase and you're adding NOTHING IN RETURN?? Don't try to f***ing gaslight me."

Several users who claimed to be current subscribers announced that they would be canceling their memberships in response to the news. Some even shared screenshots of their cancellation confirmation page.

"Enough is enough," one user wrote. "Bye" another user simply posted.

YouTube TV's monthly rate has reportedly increased 137% since its debut in 2017, as reported by Morning Brew. At that time, YouTube TV cost $34.99.

The streaming service is reportedly paying more than $2 billion a year for the NFL's Sunday Ticket package, which allows fans to watch Sunday afternoon games that are outside of their local TV market. YouTube TV customers must pay hundreds of dollars more for that package.

Several users left suggestions to YouTube TV to make the price more reasonable, such as including YouTube Premium or adding additional channels to its coverage, to which YouTube TV responded with links to a feedback form.

Originally published by Latin Times.