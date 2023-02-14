An out-of-this-world Super Bowl and otherworldly UFOs provided late night talk shows with lots of ammunition Monday night.

From the Kansas City Chiefs' thrilling comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles to jets shooting down unknown aircraft over the U.S. and Canada, late night shows were abuzz with laughter.

"The Late Late Show with James Corden" credited the Chiefs' second-half rally to some divine intervention -- and wondered if there might be a new GOAT in the works.

"The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes overcame a 10-point deficit at halftime to lead his team to a win on a last-second field goal, and he did all this with a sprained ankle," Corden mused. "Now to be fair, the human body can do incredible things after witnessing a live Rihanna performance.

"It's Mahomes second Super Bowl victory and he's only 27 years old. You know Tom Brady is somewhere doing the math like ... 'I'm going to have to unretire again.' "

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" contrasted the amazing performances by Mahomes and Rihanna with the overindulgence and laziness of the 113 million who watched the big game. An estimated 19 million Americans missed work on Monday.

"Patrick Mahomes won the Super Bowl on an injured ankle but fans can't show up to work because they drank too much White Claw," Fallon joked.

"Rihanna did a Super Bowl halftime show while pregnant. Meanwhile, everybody at home on their 30th chicken wings also said 'I felt a kick.' "

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" also marveled at how Americans spent Super Bowl Sunday before pivoting to the downing of unidentified objects over North America.

"During the Super Bowl, Rihanna revealed she is pregnant," Meyers said, "while the rest of us just ate like we were."

"Out of habit, Biden shot down the Goodyear Blimp."

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" put the latest round of "Balloongate" in the proper perspective.

"We spend $800 billion a year on defense, and we use it to pop balloons?" Colbert questioned. "You can do that with a thumb tack and a straw.

"We can't have Chinese balloons monitoring our phone calls. That's what TikTok is for."

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" weighed in on the great UFO debate with a keen observation and question.

"All of a sudden there are more UFOs than Chick-fil-As," Kimmel quipped.

"I never in a million years thought I would say this: Where the hell is the Space Force?"