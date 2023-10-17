KEY POINTS IVE's Leeseo entered Hanlim Arts High School in March

Because of her hectic schedule, she couldn't regularly make it to class

An alleged video of Leeseo at school is making rounds online

DIVEs – IVE's fans – voiced their concern for Leeseo after an alleged video showing the IVE vocalist's situation at school was shared in an online forum in South Korea.

Sixteen-year-old IVE member Leeseo is currently enrolled in a special arts school and is attending the esteemed Hanlim Multi Art School as a high schooler.

On Sunday, an alleged clip of how Leeseo was being treated at school was reposted on X from an online forum post and has since gained over 11 million views and 10,800 retweets. In the video, Leeseo was allegedly forced to sign her autograph in an entire notebook while standing up.

One DIVE claimed that Leeseo was forced to sign autographs every time she went to school and that her classmates wouldn't leave her alone. The fan added that the account that posted the video to the DC Gallery "IVE ON Minor Gallery" subforum allegedly posted a sexually inappropriate comment about minors previously.

Meanwhile, another fan speculated that the alleged autograph signing of Leeseo was done during their free time when she was taking a nap. "Waking her up from her nap to FREAKING SIGN A WHOLE NOTEBOOK?!!" the fan claimed.

The fan also noted that Leeseo's classmates allegedly didn't even make her sit while she was signing the autographs or even help her flip the pages.

International Business Times couldn't verify nor confirm the information surrounding the viral video as of this time.

Hanlim Arts High School and Starship Entertainment have not spoken on the matter yet.

DIVEs, we made another template to help LEESEO, since we want to reach out these situations. Keep sending emails for STARSHIP ENT.



– TEMPLATE LINKS:

ENG: https://t.co/SI4yP2u727

KOR: https://t.co/eXUzt3xUT0



STARSHIP PROTECT LEESEO@STARSHIPent #StarshipProtectLeeseo pic.twitter.com/h583JFhRZe — IVE REPORT (@ivereport) October 17, 2023

After the alleged video of Leeseo made rounds online, DIVEs made a letter template to send to IVE's agency, Starship Entertainment, to demand better protection for Leeseo.

"It is important that Leeseo's school environment is preserved and that she doesn't have to sign autographs all the time without being able to focus on her studies," a part of the letter read.

DIVEs called for Starship's attention so that Leeseo could achieve a normal school life and prevent alleged situations like this from happening again in the future.

Aside from emailing IVE's agency, DIVEs tweeted protests using the hashtag #StarshipProtectLeeseo on X, formerly Twitter.

"Leeseo loves going to school, and I'm glad you let her attend classes despite her tight schedule, but this is too serious. She is being bullied. Please protect your artist, and let me stop calling you Stars--t," tweeted one fan.

"I'm not really deep into IVE or [the] DIVE fandom, but this is just terrible. Starship, please protect Leeseo from the unusual treatment by her classmates at Hanlim Arts High School," stated another user.