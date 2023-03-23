KEY POINTS Tekashi 6ix9ine was brought to the hospital after suffering bloody injuries in an ambush

The rapper was savagely beaten inside a gym sauna in South Florida Tuesday night

The "GOOBA" hitmaker suffered injuries to the face, ribs, back and jaw

Tekashi 6ix9ine got ambushed by a group of attackers at a gym in South Florida, and a video showed the rapper getting savagely beaten and suffering bloody injuries.

While the 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was inside the LA Fitness gym sauna Tuesday night, he was suddenly attacked by unidentified men, as seen in a video obtained by TMZ. During the attack, he was unaccompanied by any security personnel.

The video showed two men kicking Hernandez's body and pulling his hair. One man could also be heard saying, "Take a picture. I want to be famous now. I'm going to be famous."

Elsewhere in the video, the "MALA" rapper was approached by a fan before he walked out of the gym, suffering from several cuts and bruises, most notably on the face.

Hernandez's attorney Lance Lazzaro told the outlet that the "MALA" rapper tried to fight off the assailants but struggled because they were too many. Authorities and the emergency medical services (EMS) were immediately called to the scene, and the rapper was transported to a local hospital via ambulance.

It remains unclear if Hernandez is still in the hospital. But the outlet noted that he also sustained injuries to the jaw, ribs and back.

Lazzaro also revealed that he plans to approach the federal reserve police — a law enforcement unit under the control of the U.S. Federal Reserve System — to ensure that he gets protection after his prison sentence was shortened due to his cooperation with federal officials to imprison his gang member cohorts back in 2019.

At the time, Hernandez was sentenced to two years in prison, facing nine criminal charges, including racketeering, drug trafficking, and firearm offenses concerning his involvement with the Nine Trey Bloods gang, according to Variety. A year later, he was released on probation after a judge called him a "model prisoner."

In 2020, the rapper was freed from probation and put on a five-year supervised release. He was required to inform a probation officer if he was to leave a state of the country, including travels and work-related ventures such as recording sessions, another TMZ report stated. Though his ankle monitor got removed, Hernandez still had to serve 300 hours of community service.

Over the weekend, Tekashi faced another controversy after he got booted out of the LoanDepot Park baseball stadium in Miami because of causing a disturbance among fans and being "heavily intoxicated."

"He was heavily intoxicated and interrupting other guests' experience," an unnamed source told Page Six. Meanwhile, an eyewitness said that he was "drunk, he was inebriated, and he was out of control."

International Business Times couldn't independently verify the information.

But a video posted by social media user @onlyindade on Instagram showed that the recording artist blocked other fans' view of the game between Mexico and Puerto Rico for the World Baseball Classic by aggressively waving his flag and also appeared to lose balance and fall over from drinking too much alcohol.

He was approached by an unidentified man and asked to vacate the area. Elsewhere in the video, Hernandez could be seen leaving the event while being escorted by a security team.

Hernandez and his representatives have not released an official statement regarding the incident.