TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) recently went viral after a video of the members goofing around during a rehearsal for their "ACT: SWEET MIRAGE" world tour circulated online.

TikTok user @abcdefgyuu_ shared a clip of Beomgyu just being himself and dancing to one of the group's songs with high energy and performance-level facial expressions. The video was taken during the rehearsals for the group's concert at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, in May.

The clip showed the reactions of the other members to Beomgyu's antics, highlighting the obvious difference between the "maknae (youngest) line," Huening Kai and Taehyun, and the "hyung (oldest) line," Yeonjun and Soobin.

Kai and Taehyun could be seen hyping up the 22-year-old vocalist, smiling and jumping up and down as Beomgyu continued to perform.

Yeonjun and Soobin, on the other hand, did join the younger members and appeared much less excited or impressed.

After the video went viral, fans — known as MOAs — couldn't help but notice the obvious "generation difference" between the "hyung" line, who are aged 22 and 23, and the "maknae" line, who are 20 and 21.

"Yeonjun and Soobin acting like parents," one user wrote in the comments section of the TikTok video, which has accumulated over 222,000 views and 92,900 likes.

Another commented, "[Soobin] is literally giving the most judgmental stare ever."

"Huening being supportive, that's so cute [for real]," a third user said.

"The 'hyungs' are judging so hard," a fourth user observed.

Another commented, "[Beomgyu is] such a middle child."

"Kai and Taehyun are always on [Beomgyu's] side," a sixth user said.

"Not Taehyun looking like a proud dad," a seventh user said.

"'See the generation difference?' - Beomgyu," another commented.

TXT kicked off its "ACT: SWEET MIRAGE" world tour with a two-night show at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, on March 25 and 26. It is expected to conclude on Aug.13 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, Philippines — the world's largest indoor arena with a 55,000 seating capacity. More tour dates and locations will be announced in the near future.

The group — which debuted under BigHit Music in 2019 — is also gearing up for the release of its collaboration single with the Jonas Brothers, titled "Do It Like That." It will drop on music streaming platforms Friday.