KEY POINTS The collab was previously hinted at through cryptic posts on social media

Tomorrow X Together's collaboration song with Jonas Brothers is confirmed

"Do It Like That" will be released on July 7 with a music video

After days of telling clues, Tomorrow X Together (TXT) officially announced its collaboration with American pop-rock band Jonas Brothers.

Speculations about a collaboration between TXT and Jonas Brothers started after the five-member South Korean group posted via Twitter a group photo inspired by the cover of the Jonas Brothers' 2019 album "Happiness Begins."

Cryptic posts and social media interactions among TXT, Nick Jonas, the Jonas Brothers and Ryan Tedder on Twitter also fueled the speculations.

Here are seven facts TXT and Jonas Brothers' fans must know about their favorite artists' new collaboration song.

1. The fourth-generation K-pop group's collab with Jonas Brothers is confirmed

BigHit Music confirmed the collaboration between TXT and the Jonas Brothers on Thursday at midnight KST.

The track poster revealed the title track, "Do It Like That," and the schedules for the release of the track highlight, concept photo, official music video teaser and official music video.

The Jonas Brothers' name was also included in the poster; the group's official Twitter account was tagged as well.

BigHit's official announcement was followed by a group photo on TXT's Twitter account and a funny video on Jonas Brother's Twitter account.

1 of many selfies pic.twitter.com/2x2Anjn63R — TOMORROW X TOGETHER (@TXT_members) June 21, 2023

2. "Do It Like That" will be released on July 7, along with a music video

"Do It Like That" will be released on July 7, 1 p.m. KST on various music platforms, accompanied by an official music video on YouTube.

3. The new single's concept photo will be out next Thursday

The concept photo for "Do It Like That" will be out on June 29, at midnight KST, on TXT's social media accounts, including Weverse.

4. The collaboration song is produced by Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic

The two group's song collaboration is produced by American singer-songwriter and producer Ryan Tedder of the pop rock band OneRepublic.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @TXT_BIGHIT and @JonasBrothers are teaming up for new collaboration "Do It Like That," produced by @RyanTedder of @OneRepublic!



The track releases July 7! See the new photo released in a new press release with @TXT_members, @kevinjonas, @joejonas and @nickjonas! pic.twitter.com/9AlsyU0O1n — Jeff Benjamin (@Jeff__Benjamin) June 21, 2023

Ryan Tedder produced the song "Sucker" from Jonas Brothers' 2019 "Happiness Begins" album.

5. "Do It Like That" follows the release of "The Name Chapter: Temptation"

TXT's upcoming July comeback follows the release of its album "The Name Chapter: Temptation" in January.

"The Name Chapter: Temptation" is the fifth Korean-language EP by TXT. It consists of five tracks, including its lead single, "Sugar Rush Ride."

6. Fans can already pre-save TXT's new single on Apple Music and Spotify

MOAs – fans of TXT – can pre-save the group's new single on Spotify and Apple Music ahead of its release.

7. Additional details about the single will be announced on Weverse

BigHit also released a Weverse notice about the collaboration Thursday morning. According to the announcement, more details about the digital single will be revealed via TXT's Weverse community soon.

"We look forward to the love and support from MOAs," BigHit concluded the announcement.