KEY POINTS TXT and Jonas Brothers collaborated on a track called "Do It Like That"

The boy bands dropped a preview of the track on Instagram Thursday

"Do It Like That" will hit the music streaming platforms on July 7

Tomorrow x Together (TXT) and the Jonas Brothers surprised fans with a preview of their collaboration track, "Do It Like That," ahead of its July release.

On Thursday, the South Korean K-pop group — who debuted under BigHit Music in 2019 — and the "Sucker" hitmakers took to social media to share a snippet of their highly anticipated collaboration, which features an upbeat pop sound.

In the short clip, Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Huening Kai and Taehyun were seen grooving along to the song alongside brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, sparking excited reactions from fans worldwide.

"Sounds like collab of the century to me," one fan commented on the video, uploaded on Instagram Thursday. It has since garnered 976,417 likes as of press time.

Another wrote, "It's so upbeat and hot at the same time, I fear this will be the best collab ever."

"Song of the summer incoming," a third user said.

"Everyone listen to TXT and [the Jonas Brothers] coming to save the music industry," a fourth user wrote.

A different fan wrote, "The best summer [anthem] right there."

"I can't get it out of my head already?!? I am so excited to hear the whole thing!!!" a sixth user stated.

The teaser came a day after BigHit Music confirmed the collaboration and released the official track poster for "Do It Like That" along with the activities leading up to its release, such as the track highlight, concept photo, official music video teaser and finally, the official music video.

"Do It Like That" is produced by Ryan Tedder — the frontman of the American pop-rock band OneRepublic — who also worked with the Jonas Brothers in the past, producing "Sucker" from the sibling band's fifth studio album "Happiness Begins," released under Republic Records in 2019.

Other famous music personalities Tedder, 43, worked with include Beyoncé, Adele, Taylor Swift, Leona Lewis, Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson, Demi Lovato, One Direction, Maroon 5, Ariana Grande, and many others.

"Do It Like That" will be TXT's first comeback following the release of its fifth mini album, "The Name Chapter: Temptation," in January. It will officially drop on July 7 on music streaming platforms, including Spotify, YouTube Music and Apple Music.