The sprawling Florida retirement community called The Villages is getting its own license plate.

Among the new laws going into effect on Tuesday is a set of new license plate designs.

The plate will have The Villages: May All Your Dreams Come True across the bottom.

Drivers who want the specialty plate will have to pay extra for it and the money will be donated to The Villages Charter School, a nonprofit that provides K-12 education.

The 55+ community in Central Florida has nearly 70,000 homes for 150,000 residents. It spans three counties and encompasses approximately 57 square miles, according to the community's website. It has four individual zip codes.

There are actually more golf carts than cars in The Villages. They do not need license plates.

The final design of the plate is expected to be approved shortly after Oct. 1, according to the Associated Press.

There are several other new plates that are covered in the new law. They include a Margaritaville license plate that will honor the legacy of singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffet.

Other new specialty plates include one with Live The Dream, another with Protect the Eagle and one for Universal Orlando Resort.