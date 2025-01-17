A Virginia cop has been fired after his car was allegedly stolen by a prostitute while he was in the bathroom.

On Dec. 30, Hampton police officer J'Ron Harry met Alexus Copeland and reportedly hired her for sex. The two met at a Virginia Beach apartment where Harry paid her $100 for sex, according to court documents obtained by WAVY-TV.

During their time together, Harry went to the bathroom, only to allegedly find his phone, wallet, keys and his car missing when he returned. Copeland was later reportedly found in the passenger seat of the vehicle with another man in the driver's seat when Norfolk Police stopped them, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WVEC.

While Copeland allegedly admitted to using Harry's credit card without his permission, she maintained that Harry, who she had seen before, had allowed her to borrow his car.

However, text messages taken by officials from Copeland's phone reportedly discussed "planning to steal Harry's keys" with the unnamed man, the criminal complaint stated according to WVEC.

Copeland was arrested and charged with grand larceny auto theft, credit card fraud, prostitution and other similar charges. Meanwhile, Harry was terminated from his position with Hampton Police on Jan. 7.

Harry is not currently facing any charges, however the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney Office said they have requested a special prosecutor for the case. The investigation remains ongoing.

Originally published on Latin Times