A Virginia man tragically died after being struck by a bear that fell from a tree during a hunting trip, according to state wildlife officials.

Lester C. Harvey Jr., 58, of Phenix, Virginia, was standing roughly 10 feet from the base of the tree when the incident occurred, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

The bear had been chased up the tree by a group of hunters. As the hunters retreated from the area, one of them shot the animal, causing it to fall.

The falling bear struck Harvey, inflicting injuries that ultimately proved fatal, WTVR reported.

Emergency responders transported Harvey to a hospital in serious but stable condition, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Harvey, a self-employed contractor and passionate outdoorsman, was remembered in his obituary as "a friend to all and never met a stranger." He is survived by his wife, three sons, two daughters, and eight grandchildren.

Wildlife officials confirmed that the department is not pursuing charges related to the incident.