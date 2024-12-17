The FBI is warning people in New Jersey to stop pointing lasers at suspected drones because many are actually planes and the pilots are being hit in the eyes with the blinding light.

The Newark Field Office and the New Jersey State Police are also warning people not to try to shoot down what they think are unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) because they could be manned aircraft.

The agencies say they have been out "out every night for several weeks to legally track down operators acting illegally or with nefarious intent" to find the answers people are seeking in regards to the mystery drone sightings.

"There could be dangerous and possibly deadly consequences if manned aircraft are targeted mistakenly as UAS," an alert issued Monday warns.

The bureau says that along with aircraft, low-orbit satellites or celestial bodies like planets or stars are being misidentified as drones.

"There are many different websites and mobile applications the public can access through various governmental agencies and private companies that show flight paths for manned aircraft, satellites in Earth's orbit, and stars and planets visible on a given evening that can help determine if people are seeing UAS or something else," the warning added.

Residents in multiple New Jersey counties have repeatedly reported clusters of drones flying at night, some near sensitive areas such as the Picatinny Arsenal and President-elect Donald Trump's Bedminster golf course.

While officials and law enforcement have confirmed investigations, no source or explanation has been provided for the unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs).

Public frustration has grown, with local officials and residents demanding action.

The Pentagon has said rumors that the drones were being launched by an Iranian "mothership" off the New Jersey coast were unfounded.