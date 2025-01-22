Vivek Ramaswamy said there was a "bright life" for the creator of a digital black market that sold drugs and weapons in a celebratory post after Donald Trump pardoned the man.

Silk Road founder Ross William Ulbricht was convicted for charges related to illegal activities that allegedly happened at the digital marketplace, which landed him serving two life sentences. Millions of dollars in illegal drug and weapons trade were reportedly conducted on the website.

Tech entrepreneur Ramaswamy referred to Ulbricht's case as an "injustice" in a post celebrating his pardon, adding that he believed that Ulbricht "still has a bright life ahead of him."

An injustice somewhere is an injustice everywhere. The selective prosecution & imprisonment of Ross Ulbricht was a miscarriage of justice. He’ll never get those 10 years back, but grateful he still has a bright life ahead of him. https://t.co/8heaMFFH5f — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 22, 2025

"An injustice somewhere is an injustice everywhere. The selective prosecution & imprisonment of Ross Ulbricht was a miscarriage of justice. He'll never get those 10 years back, but grateful he still has a bright life ahead of him," Ramaswamy said in a post to X.

During its operation, prosecutors said that users were able to talk anonymously on Silk Road and that the website's acceptance of bitcoin further enabled that concealment. For two years after the site's launch in 2011, hundreds of thousands of users were believed to have bought and sold drugs worth more than $200 million, as reported by Reuters.

At the time of Ulbricht's sentencing in 2015, Preet Bharara, then the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said that Ulbricht "exploited people's addictions and contributed to the deaths of at least six young people."

Ulbricht was also accused of participating in multiple murder-for-hire plots, although he was never charged for those accusations as prosecutors admitted that there was not enough evidence to support those claims, as reported by the New York Times.

Trump shared the news of Ulbricht's pardon in a post to Truth Social Tuesday, "I just called the mother of Ross William Ulbricht to let her know that in honor of her and the Libertarian Movement, which supported me so strongly, it was my pleasure to have just signed a full and unconditional pardon of her son, Ross."

"The scum that worked to convict him were some of the same lunatics who were involved in the modern day weaponization of government against me. He was given two life sentences, plus 40 years. Ridiculous!" he continued.

Originally published by Latin Times.