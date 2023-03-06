When "The Voice" Season 23 premiere airs on NBC, it will mark the final season of a beloved judge. However, it will also give aspiring artists the opportunity to use their musical talents to win a life-changing prize with the help of a celebrity coach.

The NBC singing competition, in which contestants are selected solely on their voice rather than looks, will feature a major shakeup on the judges' panel this season and a new "Playoff Pass" that allows both artists in The Battles to advance.

Before "The Voice" Season 23 premieres, learn more about the judges whose guidance will help one contestant win the grand prize of a recording contract.

Blake Shelton

After appearing on the judge's panel since the show's 2011 premiere, Shelton will say goodbye to the signature red chair at the end of season 23. Team Shelton has led eight contestants to win the grand prize and resulted in 15 artists' songs hitting No.1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart. Shelton announced his departure from the NBC singing competition in October on social media. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at 'The Voice' from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people, you are the best," Shelton wrote in identical Instagram and Twitter posts.

Kelly Clarkson

With nine studio albums, including "Stronger," "Thankful," and "Breakaway," Clarkson has won four American Music Awards, three Grammy Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, and several other accolades. After coaching four aspiring singers to win the coveted title of "The Voice," Clarkson will return for her ninth season on the show. "I am so excited to be back with my Voice family!" Clarkson said in a statement. "Let's do this, Team Kelly!"

Chance the Rapper

The Grammy Award-winning artist will be one of the newest faces on the judges' panel this season. Chance the Rapper's unconventional rise to success, distributing his music freely via streaming services without being signed to a record label, will offer contestants a unique path to victory. "I'm thrilled to join 'The Voice' as a coach for the next season," he said. "I'm excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience. Get ready for #TeamChance."

Niall Horan

Horan may be making his debut on the judges' panel, but he is notably familiar with singing competitions after appearing on the seventh series of the UK's "The X Factor" and being placed in One Direction. Even though the group placed third in the competition, One Direction signed with Simon Cowell and released five albums before going on hiatus in 2016. Throughout his solo career, Horan has released two albums, "Heartbreak Weather" and "Flicker." The latter debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 chart. "I'm excited to be joining this season of 'The Voice' as a coach," Horan said. "I'm looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams!"

"The Voice" Season 23 premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.