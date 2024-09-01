Veterans' Ad Scorches Trump For Using Military Graves As Campaign Props
VoteVets brands Trump's visit to Arlington National Cemetery possibly the 'greatest insult of all' — turning it into a 'political stunt with cameras in tow'
A new ad by a veterans group rakes former President Donald Trump for cynically using military graves as campaign props after a dust up at Arlington National Cemetery.
The scathing video by the progressive political action committee VoteVets lashes Trump's controversial visit last week to pose at a veteran's grave in what it characterizes as possibly the "greatest insult of all — turning a military cemetery visit into a political stunt with cameras in tow."
Trump later posted a campaign video featuring his visit, where he bizarrely posed by a grave with a dead veteran's family while smiling and giving a thumbs up.
Trump had just recently launched an attack on presidential campaign rival Kamala Harris over the Biden administration's chaotic 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan in which 13 service members were killed.
President Biden has blamed Trump in part for the fatal pullout for announcing the specific withdrawal schedule the previous year when he was in the White House, giving the Taliban plenty of time to prepare.
The U.S. Army said members of Trump's campaign staff pushed a cemetery worker during his visit who tried to stop them from taking video and photos in Section 60 where recent casualties of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried.
The taking of photographs or videos for any "partisan, political or fundraising purposes" is banned in the cemetery.
The woman has declined to press charges because of fears of harassment by Trump supporters, said military officials.
Harris on Saturday lashed Trump for disrespecting "sacred ground" for a political "stunt."
A Gold Star mother whose son is buried in the section of Arlington National Cemetery where Trump staged his photo op said it made her "sick."
"I've been distraught all week," Karen Meredith told Forbes during an interview. Her son First Lt. Kenneth Ballard was killed in Iraq in 2004 and is buried in Section 60.
"The fact that anybody thought that that was okay appalls me," said Meredith.
"That is such a solemn, hallowed ground that that was somebody's first instinct to push back on somebody who was doing their job. I'm just speechless. It just hurts my heart that somebody thinks that," she noted.
