Walmart, the world's largest retailer, announced it would roll back its DEI initiatives, saying "We aren't perfect" - the latest company to cut diversity, equity, and inclusion programs under pressure from conservative activists, according to reports.

The Bentonville, Ark., company confirmed on Monday that it would end a $100 million commitment to the Center for Racial Equity it created in 2020 after George Floyd's murder, phase out supplier diversity programs, and stop some third parties from selling certain LGBTQ merchandise on its website, the Associated Press reported.

Walmart, which employs 1.6 million people in the United States, said it is "willing to change alongside our associates and customers who represent all of America."

"We've been on a journey and know we aren't perfect, but every decision comes from a place of wanting to foster a sense of belonging, to open doors to opportunities for all our associates, customers and suppliers and to be a Walmart for everyone," the company said.

Companies have faced increasing pressure to dial back on such programs since the Supreme Court ruled in 2023 to end affirmative action in the country's colleges and universities and conservative groups began filing lawsuits targeting the diversity programs of corporations.

A number of large corporations, including Ford, Harley-Davidson, Lowe's, and Tractor Supply, have since cut back on their DEI initiatives.

Right-wing activist Robby Starbuck, who threatened to release a report on the company's "wokeness," said Walmart's reversal was "the biggest win yet for our movement."

"Walmart is ending their woke policies," he wrote on X.

"I have to give their executives major credit because this will send shockwaves throughout corporate America. This is the biggest win yet for our movement to end wokeness in corporate America," Starbuck said.