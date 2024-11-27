After reluctantly agreeing to her boss's request for her to come in and work on Labor Day, a Walmart employee decided to buy a lottery ticket on what was supposed to be her day off. She ended up winning $1 million.

Los Angeles County Walmart employee Rebecca Gonzalez had been looking forward to spending time with family on her day off.

"I wanted to obviously be home with my family because we planned to barbecue," Gonzalez told the California Lottery.

However, her boss reached out to her with a last-minute request for her to fulfill a three-hour shift at the Walmart she worked at, reported KTLA. Gonzalez agreed to do so, taking on a shift so busy that she forgot to buy a lottery ticket during her lunch break like she usually did.

At the end of her shift, Gonzalez clocked out and went to leave the store when she passed by a row of California Lottery vending machines.

"I didn't remember I was going to buy a Scratchers [ticket] until I left for the night and passed by the machines," she said.

She stopped at one of the machines and bought a Single Double Triple Scratchers game. Upon completing it, Gonzalez realized that she had won the game's $1 million grand prize.

"I couldn't believe it," Gonzalez said.

With her winnings, Gonzalez has been able to pay off all of her debt, and is closing in on purchasing a new home with her husband.

"I've only told one person at work," Gonzalez said. "It was the manager who wanted me to stay late on a holiday."

Originally published by Latin Times.