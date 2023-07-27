KEY POINTS Aespa members had a video call event organized by Star River Entertainment Tuesday

A Filipino MY – aespa fan – asked Karina to do the "Mini Miss U" dance challenge

EXO's Xiumin and ENHYPEN's Sunoo also have videos dancing to "Mini Miss U"

Aespa's Karina has joined the list of K-Pop idols who performed the trending "Mini Miss U" dance challenge.

On Tuesday, aespa members met with lucky MYs – the girl group's fans – via a virtual fan interaction event organized by Star River Entertainment.

One lucky winner of the video call event was a Filipino. During her call with Karina, she taught the aespa member the steps to "Mini Miss U" and asked the idol to do the challenge.

The lucky MY, @pebicart, uploaded a video of Karina from their video call and captioned it with, "#aespa [K]arina [is] dancing to '[M]ini [M]iss [U].' She is so cute. Please."

The adorable video of the aespa member dancing to "Hello Madlang People, Mabuhay!" the theme song of "Mini Miss U" from a segment of the Filipino noontime show "It's Showtime," has since gone viral and gained over 1.2 million views, 288,800 hearts, 27,400 bookmarks, 21,300 shares and 1,600 comments on TikTok, as of press time.

Filipino MYs in the comments section of Karina's video commented on how cute the 23-year-old member of aespa looked, while one fan joked that another "Mini Miss U" contender has emerged after EXO's Xiumin.

"[F]irst we have [M]ini [M]iss [X]iu, now it's [M]ini [M]iss [Y]oo," one fan commented, referring to EXO's Xiumin, who previously went viral for the "Mini Miss U" dance challenge, and Karina's real name, Yoo Ji-min.

"She is the most beautiful 'Mini Miss U' I've seen in my entire life," another fan commented, while another said, "Mini Miss Yoo, you are so beautiful."

Filipino K-Pop fans have been celebrating as more K-Pop idols joined the "Mini Miss U" dance challenge.

"[Oh my god]. We've entered the K-Pop world," one fan quipped, while another commented, "We, Filipino fans, won again."

"Mini Miss U" is a segment from the Filipino noontime show "It's Showtime" where little girls join as beauty pageant contestants.

The same fan who asked aespa's Karina to dance the "Mini Miss U" challenge previously requested EXO's Xiumin to do it when she won InterAsia's video call event with EXO for the group's album "Exist."

As of press time, Xiumin's "Mini Miss U" entry has gained over 1.1 million views on TikTok.

ENHYPEN's Sunoo also participated in the challenge when a Filipino Engene – ENYPEN fan – asked the idol to do the "Mini Miss U" challenge during the group's virtual fan sign event for "Dark Blood."

The adorable video call interaction, originally uploaded by the lucky Engene on Twitter, was reuploaded on TikTok Wednesday and has since gained almost 1 million views.

Filipino K-Pop fans are excited to see more K-Pop idols doing the trending "Mini Miss U" challenge in the Philippines.