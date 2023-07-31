WATCH: BLACKPINK Dances To 'See Tinh' TikTok Dance Trend During Vietnam Concert
KEY POINTS
- BLACKPINK performed at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam, over the weekend
- BLACKPINK surprised Vietnamese fans with its version of the popular "See Tinh" dance trend
- Other K-Pop acts that took on the "See Tinh" dance challenge include CIX, Tempest and STAYC
BLACKPINK surprised Vietnamese fans over the weekend, dancing the famous TikTok dance trend called "See Tinh," which originated from a popular Vietnamese pop song of the same name by Vietnamese singer Hoang Thuy Linh.
Over the weekend, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé performed a two-night show at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, making history as the first-ever female K-pop group to perform at that largest stadium in the country.
Aside from performing several tracks from their "Born Pink" album, BLACKPINK also prepared a special performance that delighted the Vietnamese fans: doing the "See Tinh" dance challenge.
In a video uploaded by TikTok user @blinked_area, the members could be seen learning the dance steps while being led by Jennie. Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo excitedly followed along before all four brought their A-game to pull off the challenge.
Though still a bit confused with the steps — because it was the first and "only" time for them to do it — BLACKPINK managed to pull off the performance as thousands of fans from the crowd cheered for them. The video has since accumulated 2.2 million views and about 364,000 likes.
On the second day of its Hanoi stint, Jennie danced to the popular TikTok trend while the other members cheered for her on the sidelines. The 27-year-old South Korean artist even added a flying kiss and peace sign to the crowd toward the end.
A remix version of "See Tinh" has been making rounds on TikTok, as it has been used as a background for some edited videos of K-Pop stars, such as BTS and TWICE, dancing on the stage. It has since evolved into a fun dance trend that other K-Pop acts such as CIX, Tempest, STAYC and ASTRO members Yoon San-ha and the late Moon Bin danced to.
BLACKPINK is slated to continue with the encore leg of its "Born Pink" world tour in August, performing at several stadiums across cities in the U.S. The group — that debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016 — is expected to conclude the tour on Aug. 26 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. But according to the official website, more tour dates and locations would be announced soon.
