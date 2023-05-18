KEY POINTS Donald Trump Jr. said he doesn't want to impersonate his father, fearing the "Trump hair gene"

Don Jr. almost achieved a perfect Trump impression when he revealed getting advice from his father

Trump's eldest son will visit Australia in July for speaking engagements

The eldest son of former President Donald Trump has tried acting like his father while guesting on a podcast show.

In a viral clip posted by The Post Millennial on Twitter, Donald Trump Jr., the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, was asked on the "Timcast IRL" podcast if he has tried to impersonate his father.

Don Jr. then elaborated on why he doesn't want to make impressions of the former president, saying, "I don't make fun of hair because maybe the Trump hair gene kicks in one day. So I'm like, I'm just not gonna play with it. You know, I'm just gonna leave it alone... It's a karma thing."

.@DonaldJTrumpJr tells a hilarious story about his father giving him some advice about his tweets. pic.twitter.com/6oplaq9tBj — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 18, 2023

However, the former president's son almost perfected a Trump impersonation when he revealed that he received advice from his father on how to run his podcast.

"They already say I have the hand gesture. It's funny, like when I'm doing my podcast on Mondays at 6, Thursdays at 6 on Rumble, he called me, he's like, 'I saw the podcast content — a lot less hands. A lot less hands, Don," Trump's eldest son said while mimicking the former president.

"I go like, 'How much less hands?' He goes, 'Like, 95% less hands'... he speaks with his hands too. You know, so I guess I do that too," Don Jr. added.

Don Jr. said he learned the famous hand gestures by watching his father while listening to him "on many things if he's got business advice, political."

Meanwhile, Don Jr. is scheduled to visit Australia in July to discuss the rise of "woke identity politics" and "cancel culture."

Australian online news outlet News.com.au reported that the former president's son would visit the cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane from July 9 to 11.

According to the ticketing company Ticketek, Don Jr.'s speaking engagements in Australia are sponsored by Turning Point, a conservative nonprofit organization.

Trump's eldest son's speaking tour includes a private dinner with a champagne reception, backstage pass and meet and greet for those who would avail of the VIP package.

Don Jr. said he is looking forward to his upcoming trip to Australia, claiming that he has a "huge fanbase" there and wants to "clear the same disease" crippling the U.S.

Like his father, Don Jr. is also a subject of criminal investigations, including his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and into the suspected misuse of former President Trump's inaugural funds in 2017.