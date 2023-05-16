KEY POINTS Trump remains to be the leading choice for the Republican nomination

DeSantis is expected to announce his candidacy within the next few weeks

Biden's number could change if the situation at the southern border worsens

President Joe Biden is ahead of his Republican challengers for the 2024 Presidential elections, according to a poll published Monday.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Biden leading former President Donald Trump by six percentage points at 44%-38% in a hypothetical 2024 matchup. Biden's number is an improvement from the mid-March polls, in which he only had a five percentage points advantage.

In February, the same survey showed Biden trailing Trump by three points.

The 80-year-old president managed to hold his lead primarily due to his stances on abortion and gun violence after 63% of voters – including 73% of independents – said they're less likely to back presidential candidates who support severe restrictions on abortion access.

Meanwhile, 67% of Democrats said they would support candidates who backed stricter gun access laws.

The number could still shift if the situation at the southern border worsens, according to the poll.

After the Biden administration lifted the Title 42 pandemic-era border restriction, hundreds of thousands of migrants started heading to the U.S.-Mexico border and attempting to cross over to the U.S.

The survey showed that 64% of Democrats and 93% of Republicans are likely to back a presidential candidate supporting tougher measures for those attempting or who have already illegally crossed the U.S.

It would also do well for Biden to resolve the issue as the poll showed that in swing states at the border like Arizona, immigration is a leading issue among the voters. Biden won the state in 2020 by a razor-thin margin of 0.3%.

On the Republican side, Trump maintained a comfortable lead over his closest potential nemesis for the nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He is expected to announce his candidacy in the next few weeks.

At least 49% of the potential GOP voters want Trump as the nominee, while DeSantis only garnered 21%.

However, Trump's legal woes are becoming an issue for voters after he was found liable for battery and defamation in a civil case filed against him by former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence, who is also expected to join the race, polled at 5%, while former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy trailed in the survey. About 10% of the polled Republican voters are undecided.

Voters who identified as independents said they are unhappy with the potential candidates for the 2024 Presidential Elections.

In a hypothetical Biden-Trump matchup, 15% of independents said they would rather vote for "some candidate," while 9% are not planning to vote at all.

A total of 4,410 U.S. adults participated in the poll. The margin of error was 2%.