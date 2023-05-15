KEY POINTS Durham said there was a "predisposition" among those involved in the investigation

The former U.S. president called Comey's investigation "a total disgrace"

Durham did not recommend changes in the Justice Department and the FBI's policies

Former President Donald Trump wants the heads of former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey and the Democrats on the chopping block after a special counsel released a report Monday, saying the Trump-Russia collusion investigation shouldn't have been launched in the first place.

"I, and much more importantly, the American public, have been victims of this long-running treasonous charade started by the Democrats – started by Comey," Trump told Fox News Digital.

"There must be a heavy price to pay for putting our country through this," Trump added.

He also called the Trump-Russia collusion probe "a total disgrace" and claimed that the "public anger over this report is at a level that I have not seen before."

Special Counsel John Durham, appointed by former Attorney General William Barr in 2019 to investigate potential missteps by the FBI in investigating the alleged collusion, concluded in a more than 300-page report that the agency "failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law" by launching the "Crossfire Hurricane."

He also said that the FBI relied heavily on "raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence" and that there was a "predisposition" among those involved in the investigation "to open an investigation into Trump."

"Based on the review of Crossfire Hurricane and related intelligence activities, we conclude that the [Justice] Department and FBI failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report," Durham wrote.

Durham also revealed that his investigation found that "senior FBI personnel displayed a serious lack of analytical rigor towards the information that they received, especially information received from politically-affiliated persons and entities."

"This information in part triggered and sustained Crossfire Hurricane and contributed to the subsequent need for Special Counsel [Robert] Mueller's investigation," Durham wrote in the report.

"In particular, there was significant reliance on investigative leads provided or funded [directly or indirectly] by Trump's political opponents," he added.

Durham said that the FBI used a different standard when it launched the Crossfire Hurricane and concerns about alleged election interference regarding Hillary Clinton's campaign.

However, he did not recommend in his report "any wholesale changes in the guidelines and policies that the [Justice] Department and the FBI now have in place to ensure proper conduct and accountability in how counterintelligence activities are carried out."

Meanwhile, Trump praised Durham by calling him "a very thorough investigator" but also said in the same breath that the result of his investigation "is unequivocal and an absolute disaster in terms of justice."

"It turned out to be a giant and very dangerous hoax," the former president added, saying he will have "further comment in the near future."

He also shared on Truth Social his reaction to the matter, saying that the American people were "scammed" by Comey's investigation.

"Wow! After extensive research, Special Counsel John Durham concludes the FBI never should have launched the Trump-Russia Probe! In other words, the American Public was scammed, just as it is being scammed right now by those who don't want to see greatness for America!" he said.

Durham has turned over his report to Attorney General Merrick Garland.