KEY POINTS Donald Trump failed to publicly greet his wife Melania on Mother's Day

Trump greeted the mothers and wives of his critics on his Truth Social account

Trump's rivals, including Joe Biden and Ron DeSantis, greeted their wives on Mother's Day

Former President Donald Trump forgot to honor his wife amid the global commemoration of Mother's Day on Sunday.

Former First Lady Melania Trump, the mother of Trump's youngest child, hasn't been publicly mentioned by the former president in his Mother's Day message.

Instead, Trump chose to greet "all" mothers, including those of his enemies, on his Truth Social account.

"Happy Mother's Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country," Trump said.

The real estate businessman continued his bizarre greeting, urging mothers to make his enemies "kinder, gentler, softer, and most importantly, smarter."

Trump's rivals, however, managed to publicly greet their wives during the momentous occasion.

President Joe Biden greeted his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, on Mother's Day, calling her "the love of my life and the life of my love."

To the love of my life, and the life of my love —



Happy Mother’s Day, @flotus. pic.twitter.com/HXbMmds9dI — President Biden (@POTUS) May 14, 2023

Biden also honored all mothers across the U.S. by underscoring their "sacrifice for us."

"They're the people in our lives who have given us the most," Biden said.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama, a mother of two girls, also received a special message from her husband, President Barack Obama, on Twitter.

Obama thanked Michelle "for being such an amazing mom to our beautiful girls."

Even Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump's close rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, saluted his wife, Casey DeSantis, on Mother's Day.

This was not the first time Trump failed to mention Melania during an important occasion.

Last month, Trump missed greeting the former first lady on her 53rd birthday. Instead, the former president posted 17 messages on his Truth Social account attacking former columnist E. Jean Carroll and DeSantis, and touting his new book, "Letters to Trump," according to the New York Magazine.

During his speech following his surrender and arraignment for the business fraud charges filed against him by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, Trump failed to mention his wife in thanking those who support him in his legal woes. However, the former president showed appreciation for his children and their spouses.

Despite public speculations undermining the Trump couple's relationship, Melania has vowed to support her husband's third bid for the White House.

In her first public interview in recent months, the former first lady said she looks forward to seeing Trump lead the country "toward greatness and prosperity once again."

Melania has also promised to continue her children's welfare initiative, dubbed "Be Best," if her husband won the 2024 presidential election.