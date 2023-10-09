KEY POINTS ENHYPEN is currently in the United States for the U.S. leg of its "Fate" world tour

The members reportedly got mobbed during their concert in Los Angeles

The K-Pop boy group kicked off its world tour at the KSPO Dome in Seoul last July

ENHYPEN reportedly experienced mobbing by fans when the K-Pop boy group kicked off the U.S. leg of its "Fate" world tour at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles last Friday.

According to a fan, during the performance of the group's hit song "Polaroid Love," the ENHYPEN members left the stage to go to the floor and walk around the venue. It came with a request from Jungwon, the group's leader, for fans to stay in their seats.

However, the fans reportedly rushed toward the members as soon as they went to the floor, disregarding Jungwon's request.

As seen on a video uploaded by TikTok user @dollyy_lovee titled "What not to do in the next concert," some fans stormed out of their designated areas and seats and flocked to the ENHYPEN members while they were performing "Polaroid Love" on the floor.

In another video posted by a different fan, a huge number of fans left their seats to get close to the ENHYPEN members even when Jungwon told them not to.

Lowkey was not feeling Polaroid Love, this is why we can't have nice things.



Jungwon: "Wow, Engene's did so well staying in their seats."



#FATE_IN_LA #EN_WORLDTOUR_FATE #ENHYPENinLA #ENHYPEN pic.twitter.com/cwpAmelbit — Lizbeth C (@goneismywallet) October 7, 2023

With this, ENGENEs – ENHYPEN fans – shared their disappointment and commented on the videos uploaded from the group's Los Angeles concert.

"I wish there was something to protect them," commented one fan. Another said, "Heesung LITERALLY said to stay in your seats. I was so mad."

"People got to learn about boundaries. PLEASE STAY IN YOUR DAMN SEATS," a third fan opined, while another commented, "It was so embarrassing."

Others present at ENHYPEN's "Fate" concert in Los Angeles also shared their first-hand experience.

"I got stepped on [because] people ran across to the barricade," one fan shared. A different fan said, "I've seen the ones in the back floor basically running the moment [the members] came down the stairs."

"Some people next to me were on their seats but legit standing on top of their chairs. I was like whoa," shared another fan.

ENHYPEN is currently in the United States for the U.S. leg of its "Fate" world tour, following its successful concerts in South Korea and Japan.

The seven-member group kicked off its "Fate" world tour at the KSPO Dome in Seoul last July before heading to Osaka and Tokyo in Japan in September.

For the whole month of October, ENHYPEN will be making stops across California, Texas, New Jersey and Illinois.

The group announced its world tour after the release of its latest mini-album, "Dark Blood," a follow-up to ENHYPEN's 2022 release, "Manifesto: Day 1," per NME.