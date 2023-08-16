KEY POINTS ENHYPEN's Jungwon and Jake posted new photos on Weverse

Some fans speculated that ENHYPEN could be living in a new dorm

The group previously showcased their dorm on "ENHYPEN&Hi" in 2020

On Monday, ENHYPEN's Jake posted a Chinese food photo and a selca of him with a mask on Weverse, while his bandmate Jungwon uploaded what seemed to be a mirror selfie.

Based on their new Weverse photos, some fans speculated that the ENHYPEN members — Ni-ki, Sunghoon, Heeseung, Jungwon, Sunoo, Jake and Jay — could be living in a new dorm.

Eagle-eyed fans started to compare the dorm interiors, like decors and flooring, in Jake and Jungwon's recent photos to the ENHYPEN dorm featured on Mnet's "ENHYPEN&Hi" in 2020.

for some reason these photos are giving ... new dorm ??? pic.twitter.com/Ew75YxLleH — wan. (@borderjwn) August 14, 2023

According to the Twitter fan account @borderjwn, the dorm flooring and the backgrounds in Jungwon and Jake's Weverse photos looked a bit different from the old ENHYPEN dorm.

On "ENHYPEN&Hi," the flooring of the dining area looked like white marble tiles. Meanwhile, the flooring seen in Jake's Chinese food photo looked like wooden planks.

i mean if you look at the flooring and the backgrounds it's kinda diff from their old dorm (as seen from enhypen&hi) or idk maybe im just overthinking 👁️👄👁️ pic.twitter.com/x8yqYGEiVE — wan. (@borderjwn) August 14, 2023

Another fan account, @entanonly, didn't only agree with the change in the dining or kitchen floors in the ENHYPEN dorm but also noted the rug seen in Jake's post.

The fan claimed it couldn't be Hybe's cafeteria floors or a restaurant's flooring because most restaurants don't have rugs.

This could be nothing, but it’s possible Enhypen does have a new dorm already. The newest photo Jake uploaded has totally different floors than their normal dorm kitchen/dining floors.



It’s not the Hybe cafeteria floors, and most restaurants don’t have rugs. Because Jungwon was… pic.twitter.com/CvdlW1GGZa — K (@entanonly) August 15, 2023

The 14,000-follower fan account also claimed that because Jungwon was home, the group wasn't outside somewhere filming.

Jungwon also reportedly mentioned on his livestream that Maeumi, a once-abandoned dog adopted by his family, visited their dorm recently.

"What if Maeumi visited [because] his family came to visit [ENHYPEN's] new place?" the fan wondered.

The fan went on and said, "[I'm] not [going to] claim anything for certain, but it does look different! [Suspicious] right!?"

In the first episode of their 2020 show, the seven-member K-Pop group showed how they were getting ready for their debut at the time.

For the first time, the seven members got to see their dorm and were impressed by the size of their bedrooms. Their dorm even had a spacious makeup room.

In other news, ENHYPEN's Jay and Jake recently appeared as guests on Eric Nam's "Daebak Show" and talked about the rules that helped them maintain peace in their dorm.

Cited in their dorm rules were: (1) No asking for one bite, (2) Always knocking, (3) Not touching Sunghoon's things, (4) Washing hands and feet properly, (5) Not playing games at the studio, (6) Taking a shower within the duration of four songs, (6.1) Allowing up to five songs when doing hair and makeup and (7) Always trying to end [the] conflict peacefully.