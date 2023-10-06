KEY POINTS ENHYPEN's Jungwon went live on Weverse while in the U.S. Thursday

Jungwon danced to SB19's "Gento" on a Weverse Live for a second time

ENHYPEN is currently overseas for the U.S. leg of its "Fate" world tour

ENHYPEN's Jungwon, who is currently on a world tour with his bandmates, went live on Weverse Thursday, captioning his livestream, "Morning's Garden."

During his almost 30-minute live broadcast on Weverse, Jungwon shared some songs on his playlist, including "Click Like" by Crush feat. Paul Blanco, "Gento" by SB19 and "Love Lee" by AKMU. He even did the songs' individual dance challenges.

For the second time during a Weverse Live, Jungwon did Filipino boy group SB19's popular "Gento" dance challenge.

jungwon dancing to sb19's "gento" on his live ! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mM1q3RHAjD — wan. (@borderjwn) October 5, 2023

In August, Jungwon and his bandmate Jay also danced to "Gento." In one part of the live broadcast, Jungwon shared that he uploaded his entry to the "Gento" dance challenge on TikTok. He also revealed that he was supposed to film it with Heeseung.

After that, Jungwon and Jay did the "Gento" dance steps while the former mumbled the Filipino lyrics of the song's chorus.

Meanwhile, the "Gento" dance challenge video Jungwon talked about in his Weverse Live with Jay has since gained 33.1 million views, 6.1 million hearts, 603,800 bookmarks and 131,700 comments.

Filipino celebrities, including actress Mona Alawi and singer-dancer AC Bonifacio, left "oh my god" comments on Jungwon's video. Meanwhile, DIVE Studios' account commented saying Jungwon ate the dance.

SB19 replied "⚠️🔥🔥🔥" to Jungwon's "Gento" dance challenge entry when it was shared on X, formerly Twitter.

"Gento" is a pop, hip-hop track recorded by Filipino boy band SB19 for its second EP, "PAGTATAG!" The song, which talks about empowerment, was written by SB19's leader Pablo and co-produced by Joshua Daniel Nase and Simon Servida.

The popularity of the "Gento" dance trend continues to remain popular in South Korea, most notably the K-Pop industry, with several idols jumping on the craze.

In other news, ENHYPEN is currently in the United States for the U.S. leg of its "Fate" world tour, following its successful concerts in South Korea and Japan.

The seven-member group kicked off their "Fate" world tour at the KSPO Dome in Seoul last July before heading to Osaka and Tokyo in Japan in September.

For the whole month of October, ENHYPEN will be making stops across California, Texas, New Jersey and Illinois.

The group announced its world tour after the release of its latest mini-album "Dark Blood," a follow-up to ENHYPEN's 2022 release, "Manifesto: Day 1," per NME.

According to media outlet reports, ENHYPEN will make a comeback in November after finishing the North America leg of the group's "Fate" world tour.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN released the renewal details for the global official fan club membership for ENGENEs – ENHYPEN's fans – Thursday via a Weverse notice.

The fan club membership can be purchased from Weverse Shop Global at 25,000 KRW. A physical card will be provided for members who will purchase the membership kit.