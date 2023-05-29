KEY POINTS Enhypen released the dance practice video for "Bite Me"

Enhypen just dropped the dance practice video for "Bite Me," proving that the members are some of the best 4th generation K-pop idols in terms of dancing.

The South Korean pop boy band dropped the full dance practice clip of the main track of its latest album, "Dark Blood," on its official YouTube channel Monday night.

The official "Bite Me" music video, which has accumulated 23 million views as of press time, highlighted the album's vampire-themed storyline. But the dance practice showcased more of each member's — Ni-Ki, Heeseung, Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon and Sunoo — jaw-dropping dance skills, energetic moves and outstanding synchronization.

For this comeback, Enhypen members proved their versatility as performers since they had to work with female backup dancers for the first time since they debuted in 2020 with "Given-Taken" under BeLift Lab — a South Korea-based entertainment label under Big Hit Music.

Fans — known as Engenes — immediately flocked to the comments section to praise the members for their undeniable talent. The video has since accumulated over 500,000 views in 12 hours.

"Enhypen and their dance partners absolutely killed that choreography. They work so great together. I love the boys so much, and I'm so proud of them [for] this comeback," one fan wrote.

Another commented, "I love this choreography so much, it's so creative, unique and beautiful. Enhypen [is] never beating the group with best [choreography] allegations [and] Ni-ki did so well too, the part he choreographed is addictive, I keep replaying it."

"I absolutely LOVE this song! And the choreography is EVERYTHING. The subtlety of the additional dancers is freaking fire! And the classic dance moves they are utilizing while in pairs [are] so awesome! Love everything about this song, video, and choreography. [Great] job ENHYPEN," a third user stated.

"[I don't care] what [the f—k] you guys say, but adding female dancers to the choreography is a genius decision. Enhypen just showed their versatility by dancing with female dancers, and they're so impressive for that," a fourth user opined.

Another wrote, "Enhypen never fails to bring 'something new' or 'something different' to the table and once they do something, they always slay it! I'm so proud of these boys so much. Keep slaying Enhypen!"

Enhypen released "Dark Blood" on May 22, and it has now broken the group's personal record for first-week album sales with 1.3 million album copies sold, surpassing its third mini album, "Manifesto: Day 1," which was released in July last year and sold 1.2 million copies, Allkpop reported.