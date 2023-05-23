KEY POINTS Enhypen member Ni-Ki has joined the #BiteMeChallenge on TikTok

Ni-Ki revealed that he took part in choreographing "Bite Me"

Enhypen earned its biggest streaming day on Spotify on Monday

Enhypen member Ni-Ki showcased his jaw-dropping dance skills, taking on the #BiteMeChallenge in celebration of the group's successful comeback with "Dark Blood."

On Wednesday, the 17-year-old South Korean pop boy band member took to TikTok to share his version of the #BiteMeChallenge, paying homage to the group's fourth mini album main track "Bite Me's" original choreography.

The video accumulated 1.4 million views and more than 400,000 likes in 11 hours. Thousands of social media users from across the globe even flocked to the comments section to praise Ni-Ki for his stunning visuals and dance skills.

"Our super talented 'maknae.' You really slayed it," one fan wrote, while another quipped, "Ni-Ki saved lives [with] his moves."

"Ni-ki ate and left no [crumbs]," a third fan said.

Another commented, "Ni-ki owns this song and this [choreography]!"

Interestingly, the youngest member of Enhypen took part in creating the choreography of "Bite Me."

During the "Dark Blood" showcase, which was streamed live on Hybe Label's official YouTube account Monday, Ni-Ki revealed that they first received the demo of the song while on their "Manifesto" world tour, which concluded with a three-night sold-out show at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

At the time, he felt inspired to create the choreography for the song and made it in his hotel room in the Philippines. Upon returning to South Korea, he immediately filmed his dance, and it was luckily approved and chosen. It is unclear, however, which part of the dance was made by the singer-dancer.

Ni-Ki's version of the #BiteMeChallenge came after Enhypen — consisting of members Heeseung, Jungwoon, Sunoo, Sunghoon, Jay, Jake and Ni-Ki — earned its biggest streaming day of all time on Spotify, the same day "Dark Blood" dropped on the streaming giant, Monday.

The group under the South-Korea-based independent entertainment label Belift Lab crossed over 9 million streams and has about 7.3 million monthly listeners as of press time, according to data from Twitter account @chartdata, which posts real-time updates on music charts, awards, music industry news and more.

Since its debut in 2020, Enhypen has released other studio and mini albums on Spotify, including "Border: Day One," "Border: Carnival," "Dimension: Dilemma," "Dimension: Answer" and "Manifesto: Day 1."

"Dark Blood" — the group's latest album — is off to a good start as it recently sold over 1 million album copies on the first day of release on South Korea's Hanteo and dominated the iTunes music charts in various countries worldwide, debuting at No. 1 at the global and European iTunes song charts.

The record is also the No. 1 on iTunes's top album charts in over 25 countries, such as the Philippines, India, Singapore, Chile, France, Japan and Spain, among others.