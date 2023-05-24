KEY POINTS Seventeen member Vernon took on the #BiteMeChallenge with Enhypen's Jay and Jungwon

Social media users praised Vernon for slaying the "Bite Me" choreography

Vernon is one of the 13 members of the K-pop group Seventeen, which debuted in 2015

Seventeen member Vernon took on Enhypen's newest #BiteMeChallenge, flawlessly pulling off its complex choreography.

Enhypen members Jay and Jungwoon teamed up with the 25-year-old "Black Eye" singer to do their version of the #BiteMeChallenge, in which they would dance to the choreography of the former's latest album "Dark Blood's" main track, "Bite Me."

In the video, uploaded to TikTok Wednesday, Vernon could be seen dancing to the pre-chorus choreography while sporting an all-black ensemble composed of jeans and a collared polo shirt. It accumulated 2.9 million views and 1 million likes in 13 hours.

K-pop enthusiasts flocked to the comments section of the video and praised Seventeen's main rapper for slaying the dance.

"Vernon added his own personal flavor into the choreography," one user commented, while another said, "[I don't know] I love the way Vernon dances!"

Another wrote, "They slayed like always," also praising the Enhypen members, Jake and Jungwoon.

"Vernon got some rizz," a fourth user stated.

"STOP. [Vernon] suits this song so much," a fifth user observed.

"This song is so Vernon coded," a sixth user said, while another commented, "[Oh my gosh] slayed."

Vernon — full name Hansol Vernon Chwe — is one of the 13 members of Seventeen. He debuted alongside his fellow groupmates Kim Mingyu, Yoon Jeonghan, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Joshua Hong, S.Coups, The8, Woozi, DK, Wen Junhui, Seungkwan and Dino in 2015 under Pledis Entertainment.

The South Korea-based independent entertainment label was acquired by BigHit Music in 2020, which is also the major shareholder of Enhypen's agency, BeLift Lab.

Both Seventeen and Enhypen are handled by subsidiaries of BigHit Music — an entertainment company founded by Bang Si-Hyuk, the mastermind behind the international phenomenon BTS.

Seventeen recently concluded promotions for its 10th mini album, titled "FML," which hit the music streaming platforms on April 24. The record featured hits such as "Fxck My Life" and "Super."

Meanwhile, Enhypen — composed of members Heeseung, Jungwon, Sunoo, Sunghoon, Jake, Ni-Ki and Jay — just released its 4th mini album, "Dark Blood," Monday and is set to start promotional activities.

Fans — known as Engenes — could listen to the group's latest album on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music, or stream the music video for the main track "Bite Me" uploaded on Hybe Label's official YouTube account.