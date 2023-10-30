KEY POINTS Jungkook previously released the track list for his album

"Golden" will feature a total of 11 tracks

Fans shared their reactions after seeing the preview

On Tuesday midnight, BigHit Music released the preview of Jungkook's highly-anticipated album leading to its release on Friday, giving ARMYs – BTS fans – an idea of how the songs in Jungkook's all-English album will sound like.

The three-minute "Golden" preview gave short teasers of the album's 11 tracks, including "3D" feat. Jack Harlow, "Closer to You" feat. Major Lazer, "Seven" feat. Latto (Explicit Version)," the title song "Standing Next to You," "Yes or No," "Please Don't Change" feat. DJ Snake, "Hate You," "Somebody," "Too Sad to Dance," "Shot Glass of Tears" and "Seven" feat. Latto (Clean Version).

The songs are a mix of different music styles, including soft vocals over low-sounding synthesizers for "Closer to You," a modern reinterpretation of old school sound in "Standing Next to You," an electronic dance pop genre in "Please Don't Change," a catchy melody with guitar in "Yes or No," a pop ballad with lo-fi piano in "Hate You" and a dull bass and mournful melody in "Somebody" and guitar and keyboard sounds in acoustic pop song "Too Sad to Dance."

Aside from the featured artists, other big names in the music industry, such as Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and David Stewart, took part in writing/producing the songs.

With the release of the preview of "Golden," ARMYs, especially Jungkook-biased ones, became more excited for the album's official release on Friday. Fans also started to choose what song they think would be their favorite even before the full release.

"I can already tell that 'Yes or No' will be on repeat for me. But honestly, this sounds like it will be a no-skip type of album," commented one user on YouTube. Another said, "Every single song is golden. I'm so excited for this."

"'Standing Next to You' sounds like a work of art. With 'Hate You,' I want to cry," stated another user. A fourth fan agreed, "I can just tell 'Standing Next to You' is about to be my favorite song in the whole album."

Meanwhile, on X, formerly Twitter, the tweet with the link to the "Golden" preview has been viewed 2.7 million times and has garnered over 107,000 retweets, 149,000 hearts, 2,400 bookmarks and 7,200 replies.

"'Standing Next to You' sounds so good!" one fan tweeted. A second fan said, "I look forward to the whole album, but the last four tracks...I'm just ready to get into my melancholic feelings with Jungkook's beautiful vocals and shed some tears."

"'Hate You' is about to have me in my feels. I'm here for it," a different fan commented, while a fourth one added, "Wow. I seriously love all of them, but my favorites right now are probably 'Hate You' and 'Too Sad to Dance.' 'Yes or No' is also so good."

A JK-biased ARMY, @jkslace, made an art video featuring the track list posters of "Golden." The fan's creation has gained over 418,300 views, 15,000 retweets, 26,000 hearts and 2,800 bookmarks.

"I'm just trying to be as cool as Jungkook. I [failed] so bad," the fan responded humbly to a comment saying, "You're incredible."

"Golden" is scheduled to be released on Friday at 1 p.m. KST. It follows the release of Jungkook's solo singles "Seven" feat. Latto and "3D" feat. Jack Harlow.

The album is inspired by Jungkook's golden moments as the "Golden Maknae" of BTS and as a solo artist.