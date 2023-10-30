KEY POINTS Jungkook made his solo debut with his digital single "Seven" on July 14

"Seven" achieved several record-breaking milestones since its release

Jungkook is scheduled to release his solo debut album this November

A little over a month after setting the record as the longest-running No. 1 hit by an Asian act on the Billboard chart, "Seven" by Jungkook featuring American rapper Latto broke another record – this time, on Spotify.

In September, "Seven" surpassed BTS' "Dynamite's previous record (eight weeks in the chart) after spending its ninth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 Excl. U.S. singles chart, per Chart Data.

On Monday, Jungkook and Latto's song collaboration officially became the fastest song to surpass 1 billion streams in Spotify history. "Seven" reportedly hit the 1-billion-stream mark in just 108 days, besting Miley Cyrus' previous record with "Flowers," which reached the Spotify milestone in 112 days.

📊 Fastest song in history to surpass 1 BILLION streams on Spotify!



#1. #Jungkook Seven - 108 days (NEW)

#2. Flowers - 112 days

#3. Stay - 117 days



SEVEN 1 BILLION #SevenFastest1Billion pic.twitter.com/oHlfumobsd — BTS Charts Daily (@btschartsdailyc) October 30, 2023

In less than a week after "Seven's" release, the song surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, making it the first song to hit such a milestone.

Aside from "Seven" becoming the fastest song to hit the milestone, it remained the No. 1 track on Spotify's global chart with 11.84 million streams while spending six days on the top spot.

#JungKook and @Latto's "Seven" officially becomes the fastest song to surpass 100 million streams in Spotify history, the first to hit the milestone in under 6 days. pic.twitter.com/SfQQpcVR5V — chart data (@chartdata) July 20, 2023

Come September, "Seven" was named as 2023's most streamed song by a K-Pop artist on Spotify, surpassing FIFTY FIFTY's "Cupid (Twin Version)."

At the time, "Seven's" 604,194,282 streams on the online music streaming platform bested the 591,691,555 streams achieved by FIFTY FIFTY's hit song.

In other news, Jungkook will release his highly-anticipated solo debut album on Nov. 3. Titled "Golden," the album is inspired by Jungkook's golden moments as the "Golden Maknae" of BTS and as a solo artist.

It will feature a total of 11 tracks: "3D" feat. Jack Harlow, "Closer to You," "Seven" feat. Latto (Explicit Version)," "Standing Next to You," "Yes or No," "Please Don't Change," feat. DJ Snake, "Hate You," "Somebody," "Too Sad to Dance," "Shot Glass of Tears" and "Seven" feat. Latto (Clean Version).

Pre-orders for "Golden" started on Oct. 3.

"Golden" follows the release of Jungkook's second single, "3D" feat. American rapper and singer Jack Harlow last Sept. 29.

"3D" is "a pop R&B track with clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second and third dimensions," per BigHit Music. It also featured an even more mature side of the youngest member of BTS.

OMG JUNGKOOK NEW SINGLE IS COMING AND A MINI ALBUM ON NOVEMBER!!!!!! 😭 pic.twitter.com/qQuFH0e6fj — ˙ᵕ˙ (@taebokkiii) July 29, 2023

Jungkook's digital single and album's release were hinted at in his previous "Suchwita" guest appearance in July.

In the interview, Suga asked the youngest BTS member what he had planned after the release of his solo digital single, to which Jungkook replied, "After this single [comes out], I'm [going to] have another single."

"And then, I'll be releasing a small mini album by November," the youngest member of BTS continued.